Experience the Seasonal Taste of Love with Naturals' #LabourOfLove: Sitaphal Ice Cream

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: July is a month that many fans of Naturals ice cream look forward to. It's the month when the country's beloved Sitaphal ice cream can be enjoyed at Naturals. Now why is this flavour so loved and cherished across the country, one may ask? It's because, for Naturals, making this flavour is truly a #LabourOfLove.

Sitaphal is a fruit that takes some effort to enjoy. De-seeding is a task that gets in the way of people enjoying the fruit. But with Naturals, one need not worry about that. Fresh Sitaphal is sourced from Saswad, a region in Maharashtra renowned for the fruit. Naturals ensure that the chunky bits of the Sitaphal fruit and its petals make their way into the ice cream. Naturals has even gone to the extent of inventing a de-seeding machine, especially for this flavour. Hence, making this ice cream is nothing short of being a #LabourOfLove.

Siddhant Kamath, Director, Natural Ice Creams, said the brand is known for crafting delicious and authentic ice creams.

"Sitaphal ice cream is one of the most popular flavours from Naturals across the country. One of the reasons it's so loved is that a lot goes into making it: innovation, effort, love, and warmth, all in equal measure. And that's why it is truly a labour of love. This year, our campaign for Sitaphal ice cream talks about these aspects, and we hope it will resonate with ice cream lovers across India," Kamath said.

The Sitaphal flavour is now available across more than 150 Naturals outlets across the country. Its irresistible taste is one that's not to be missed.

What: Naturals Sitaphal Flavour Launch

When: Ongoing

Where: Pan-India Naturals outlets & all food delivery platforms

Established in 1984 by RS Kamath, Naturals (naturalicecreams.in/) is a pioneer in quintessential fruit-based flavours such as Sitaphal, Tender Coconut, Jackfruit, Muskmelon and Kala Jamun, amongst many more. Renowned for high-quality artisanal ice creams right from the start, Naturals was also included in India's top 10 most trusted brands in a survey conducted by KMPG in 2018. Available across 15 Indian states with 150 successful outlets, it has managed to stay true to its tagline 'Taste the Original' ever since its inception in the bustling suburbs of Juhu, Mumbai. A revolutionary brand known for crafting delicious and authentic ice creams using just 3 ingredients-Seasonal Fruits, Milk and Sugar, Naturals is relished by people of all ages and enjoys a pleasant history of innovative flavours and alluring offerings. With a vision to evolve and experiment at every level, its 'Friday Funday Flavour' property reflects the brand's adherence to providing span-new and unique flavours each week, even today. For over 39 years, Naturals has been committed to satiating the taste buds of all ice cream connoisseurs and being loyal to its customer-first legacy.

