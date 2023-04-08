Expert trainer Sandesh Deshmukh has made it his life’s work to enhance human health and happiness

New Delhi (India), April 8: Improving one’s health is a personal endeavour that requires initiative and optimism on the part of the individual. In addition, physical health is essential in modern society. Not only should one’s bodily health be a priority, but also one’s emotional and social wellness. Sandesh Deshmukh is a household figure in India thanks to his work motivating tens of thousands of people to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Deshmukh is a native of Pune and practises a minimalist lifestyle. Bodybuilding and fitness have always been areas of interest for Sandesh. He thinks it’s crucial to maintain a sound mental state in order to keep one’s physical self in good shape. As a result of his example, many individuals have been inspired to pursue careers in the fitness industry. Sandesh believes that one should prioritise inner wellness over outer appearance.

The trainer has shown off his skills on multiple occasions, and at age 22, he took first place in the Pune Junior Men’s Physique Competition. As a junior, Sandesh also triumphed in the Physique Competition for Men in Maharashtra. To assist people in getting their health and wellness back on track, he established Fitness Garage. Sandesh is certain that, despite his extraordinary path, most people mistakenly assume that he became successful overnight.

However, such is not the situation. He had his share of ups and downs before earning huge success. The fitness instructor’s prior professions include mechanical engineering and cricket. However, neither of those things worked out for him, which only increased his motivation to join.

A bodybuilding gym. Sandesh, who came from a middle-class background, put in long hours and hardly any money to accomplish his ambitions.

Deshmukh sought the counsel of fitness expert Dr. Prashant Madane, who helped him accomplish his goals. Once Sandesh Deshmukh was questioned about it, he let go of the following. “Madane sir, is not just a fitness instructor but also a life coach. To help me out when I was having money problems, he helped me out. I owe a lot of my success to him and am pleased with how far I’ve come.” Recently, the ex-Pune Shree’s videos have gotten a lot of attention.

Sandesh Deshmukh has been honoured with the additional title of Maharashtra Shree in addition to his previous honour of Pune Shree. The fitness guru’s inspiring Instagram posts are just as regular as his training sessions. Sandesh has a lot on his plate for the next few months as he works to get people on the path to a healthier lifestyle.

