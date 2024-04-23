Experts Call for Global Standardization of MGB/OAGB Surgery

New Delhi (India), April 23: The 7th Annual Consensus Conference on MGB/OAGB (Mini Gastric Bypass/One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass) concluded with resounding success in Goa, India. Organized under the distinguished chairmanship of Dr. Arun Prasad, Consultant Surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, New Delhi, the conference marked a significant milestone, attracting 250 surgeons from 25 countries.

Dr. Prasad, in his address, underscored the conference’s primary objective: to establish consensus on surgical techniques, fostering global adherence to standardized procedures. “Standardization is key to reducing surgical errors and ensuring consistent patient outcomes worldwide,” remarked Dr. Prasad, emphasizing the importance of uniformity in approach across diverse surgical settings.

Renowned surgeon Dr. Robert Rutledge, Honorary President of the MGB-OAGB Club, echoed Dr. Prasad’s sentiments, drawing on his pioneering experience in MGB surgery since 1997. Dr. Rutledge emphasized the transformative potential of standardized techniques, asserting that adherence to proper methods can consistently yield favorable outcomes. He emphasized the conference’s role in advancing certification courses for MGB/OAGB procedures, particularly in the context of diabetes treatment.

“The conference showcased groundbreaking advancements in bariatric surgery, notably through its inaugural Cadaver Surgery Workshops,” said Dr. Abhishek Tiwari, Consultant Surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Organizing Secretary of the MGB/OAGB Conference. “Attendees engaged in hands-on sessions, leveraging robotic technology to refine their skills in MGB and OAGB procedures. These workshops exemplified the commitment to innovation in surgical techniques, underscoring the precision and safety afforded by robotic-assisted approaches.”

Dr. Kuldeepak Kullar, Founding President and Organizing Co-Chairman of the MGB-OAGB Club said, “The Consensus Conference on MGB/OAGB Surgery serves as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration and standardization in the field. By uniting global experts, we can ensure consistent and optimal outcomes for patients worldwide. The success of the workshop has inspired us to collaborate with international counterparts in establishing similar initiatives.”. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the cadaver workshops, highlighting plans to disseminate knowledge globally and signaling India’s leadership in advancing surgical education worldwide.”

Dr Prasad revealed that the leadership would now be in the capable hands of Dr. Enrique e Luque de Leon from Mexico. Dr. Enrique, upon accepting the chairmanship, expressed his commitment, stating, “I am honored to take on the responsibility of chairing this esteemed conference. I look forward to continuing the mission of standardizing MGB/OAGB surgery techniques globally and advancing patient care.”

The 7th Annual Consensus Conference on MGB/OAGB not only fostered collaboration among global surgeons but also heralded a new era of standardized practices, poised to elevate patient care on a global scale.

