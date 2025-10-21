Experts see strong double-digit growth for markets in Samvat 2082, Nifty may surge to 30,000 by next Diwali

By Nikhil Dedha

New Delhi[India], October 21 : The new Samvat year 2082 is expected to bring stronger and more stable performance for Indian stock markets, with experts projecting double-digit growth driven by robust domestic fundamentals, easing inflation, policy reforms, and renewed foreign investor interest.

Experts in conversation withhighlighted that after a year marked by high volatility and modest single-digit returns, markets are set to move out of the consolidation phase and enter a period of gradual but sustained upside.

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga said the period from the last Diwali (Samvat 2081) to this one was characterised by turbulence due to external headwinds such as geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty, and aggressive Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows, nearly USD 15 billion year-to-date, coupled with high market valuations.

However, Bagga added that the outlook for Samvat 2082 is brighter.

"The new Samvat year is poised for a stronger, more stable performance than the last, with a gradual but sustained upside, driven primarily by domestic fundamentals. We project Nifty at 30,000 by the next Diwali. The BSE Sensex is expected to target levels around 95,000.," he said.

He projected this target supported by key drivers such as corporate earnings revival, resilient macroeconomic indicators, and strong domestic investor participation.

According to Bagga, corporate earnings are expected to grow at around 12 per cent CAGR over the next few years, with Nifty 50 earnings likely to expand by 14 per cent in FY27.

RBI's 100-basis-point rate cut, along with another 25 bps expected soon, will boost consumption and capital expenditure.

Government measures such as income tax cuts, GST reductions for sectors like auto and FMCG, and continued support for manufacturing through PLI schemes are also expected to support growth.

Bagga said renewed FII inflows, a potential Indo-US trade deal, and steady domestic inflows from mutual funds and retail investors will provide a strong base for market stability.

He identified banking and financials, automobiles, capital goods, infrastructure, and FMCG as key sectors to watch in Samvat 2082. Investors, he added, should focus on large-cap stocks for stability, with selective opportunities in mid and small-caps and contrarian bets in the IT sector.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, shared a cautious view.

He noted that India's high valuations, single-digit earnings growth over the past six quarters, and persistent selling by promoters could weigh on sentiment.

He also cited US tariffs as a factor that has hurt earnings growth and may trigger further selling by foreign investors.

He said "Last Samvat wasn't exactly a blockbuster for the Nifty; it lagged most global markets. Fundamentals change over time. In the near to medium term, there is a tug of war between FPIs and Promoters on one side and DIIs and Retail investors on the other side".

Shah added that if such fears influence domestic investors, markets could see some correction.

However, he noted that DIIs and retail investors remain confident, supported by the government's stimulus measures, including an income tax cut of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum from FY26, a GST tax cut of Rs 1.96 lakh crore per annum, interest rate reductions easing EMI burdens by Rs 1 lakh crore, and the Eighth Pay Commission's boost to government employee income.

"If this money is spent on swadeshi goods and services, the earnings growth will be higher than market expectations," Shah added.

Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director of PL Capital, said optimism is gradually returning to Indian markets after a challenging year.

"The stage now appears set for an earnings-led recovery," she said, adding that growth momentum remains intact, backed by GST 2.0 rollout, income tax relief, and accommodative monetary policy.

Vora projected India's GDP to expand by 6.8 per cent in FY26, supported by structural reforms and strong domestic liquidity.

"Valuations are reasonable, earnings downgrades have largely bottomed out, and domestic inflows remain strong even as foreign investors stay cautious," she said.

Experts agreed that Samvat 2082 offers investors an opportunity to participate in India's next phase of growth, driven by improving earnings, macro stability, and policy momentum.

