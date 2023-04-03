Exploring the future of Altcoins: Will other countries follow El Salvador's lead and embrace cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin?

New Delhi [India], April 3 (/ATK): The decision by President Nayib Bukele to make Bitcoin (BTC) the legal tender in El Salvador was met with scepticism and apprehension five months ago. However, as of March 2023, the country is repaying its debts and regaining financial stability, thanks to the success of Bitcoin adoption. In November 2022, Bukele announced that the country would purchase one BTC each day, and in five months, the country has repaid one of its two $800 million bonds. While the government still owes USD 367 million plus interest on a bond that matures in January 2025, the country's economy is improving. This move to consider crypto at par with fiat currency was colossal for a falling economy, and it has paid off. Today, 2.2 million citizens use Chio Wallets.

Crypto Whales Transfer Ethereum

Crypto whales are buying Ethereum worth millions ahead of the Shanghai Upgrade, also known as Shapella. Whale Data has revealed massive activity in the past few days, implying that ETH purchases are on the rise. Recently, Bitfinex transferred 11,529 ETH worth USD 20 million, while another transfer involved 13,341 ETH worth USD 23 million. A whale moved 72,999 ETH worth $129 million. Coinbase transferred 20,899 and 21,451 ETH, respectively, and Binance transferred 12,499 ETH. Bitfinex also transferred 14,070 ETH. While Shapella is scheduled for April 12, the rise in staking activity looks promising for the altcoin. Ethereum's price has gone up by 2.85 per cent since last week, reaching USD 1803.71 at the time of writing.

Big Eyes Coin's Huge Promo code

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that is becoming increasingly popular. BIG aims to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem, and 80 per cent of BIG will be available at launch, with 5 per cent reserved in the charity wallet to save the oceans. Big Eyes Coin presale started in late 2022 but has already raised USD 32.67 million. From the start of its ICO, the meme coin has rewarded its kitty cuddlers with a wide range of rewards and bonuses. As the presale comes to an end, the ICO offers users a huge bonus again. The promo code BULLRUN250 gives the user 250 per cent additional BIG on the purchase of tokens and loot boxes alike.

Bitcoin has saved El Salvador's economy, but altcoins like Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin are also great options for investors looking to make it big in the crypto world. Other nations should follow El Salvador's example and go the crypto way.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/ATK)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor