Explurger redefines homegrown innovation in Social Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Explurger, a made-in-India social media app, is redefining what homegrown innovation can look like in the digital age. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call urging India's youth and entrepreneurs to create indigenous technology platforms that strengthen the nation's digital self-reliance, Expulger is encouraging people to use social media to step out explore and inspire.

Amid this backdrop, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, known for films like Dabangg, Fateh, Simmba, and Singh Is Kinng, has stepped forward with a fitting response. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he highlighted Explurger, the travel-based social media platform he co-founded with industry veteran Jitin Bhatia, as a shining example of how Indian innovation can fulfill the Prime Minister's vision for self-reliance in technology.

According to company information, breaking away from conventional social media norms, Explurger introduces a philosophy it calls "Get Out - Get Social." Rather than simply scrolling through feeds or chasing likes, users are encouraged to explore the world around them, meet people in real life, and share authentic travel and lifestyle experiences. Every journey, check-in, or post automatically updates a digital travelogue, creating a rich, evolving record of personal experiences over time. It is social media that is as much about living life as it is about sharing it.

The company says, Explurger was born from a simple yet radical idea, what if social media could inspire people to step out and explore, instead of just staying in and scrolling endlessly? This refreshing vision bridges the gap between virtual interaction and real-world experience, creating a social platform that feels immersive, purposeful, and tangible.

Rooted in India's "Make in India and Digital India" missions, Explurger embodies the spirit of self-reliance and technological innovation, says the company release.

It represents a new chapter in India's digital story, one where the nation isn't just consuming global technology, but creating it. Through platforms like Explurger, India is asserting its place on the global tech map, building homegrown solutions with worldwide appeal.

"The Prime Minister's call for innovation within India's digital ecosystem highlights the country's growing confidence in building its own technology frameworks," said Jitin Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Explurger.

"Explurger embodies that mindset, it's developed entirely in India, powered by Indian talent, and designed to resonate with a global audience. Our goal is to show that Indian technology can innovate, inspire, and compete on the world stage," he added.

The company further says, in a world where concerns about data security, cultural identity, and digital dependence are growing, Explurger offers a new vision: a platform that is locally built, culturally attuned, globally relevant, and socially meaningful.

According to company information, with a thriving community of 17 Million plus users, Expulger signals a pivotal shift in the country's digital landscape, one where innovation is driven by curiosity, connection, and the uniquely Indian spirit of enterprise.

