Extension granted for submission of comments on TRAI's spectrum assignment proposal

New Delhi [India], October 21 : The Ministry of Communications has announced an extension for the submission of comments and counter comments regarding the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) Consultation Paper on 'Assignment of Spectrum in Evaluation and Validation (E&V) Bands, and Spectrum for Microwave Access (MWA) & Microwave Backbone (MWB).'

This extension comes in response to requests made by industry associations for additional time to prepare their feedback, read the press release issued by the Ministry on Communication.

TRAI initially released its Consultation Paper on September 27.

The original deadline for stakeholders to provide written comments addressing the issues raised in the Consultation Paper was set for October 25, 2023. Counter comments were to be submitted by November 8.

However, taking into consideration the industry's requests for more time, the Ministry of Communications has extended the deadline.

Stakeholders are now granted an extension until November 15, 2023, to submit their written comments and until November 29, for counter comments, read the press release.

All comments and counter comments should be sent, preferably in electronic form, to the email address: advmn@trai.gov.in.

This extension aims to ensure that stakeholders have sufficient time to thoroughly review the consultation paper, formulate their input, and contribute effectively to this significant spectrum assignment proposal, read the release.

The Ministry of Communications encourages all relevant parties to utilize this extended timeline to provide comprehensive feedback.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor