Eyecon releases new version to its highest rated app

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Eyecon Global has released a major upgrade to its extremely popular Caller ID and SPAM Blocking App. Eyecon, the app that is highest rated in the category of CallerID apps, has been downloaded and used by more than 65 million people worldwide. It is consistently rated the #1 app in the category of CallerID and SPAM Blocker apps by users on the Google Play Store.

The new version of Eyecon has been completely re-designed with an updated and modern look and feel and in-line with expectations of Apps today. The new, streamlined UI also has an added Dark Mode which was a very popular request by users.

The biggest newly added feature is a true game-changer - content Cards. These cards bring the user dynamic, relevant and interesting content including localized news, fun games, and other active feeds that are engaging, fun, and interactive - all within the user's Dialer app experience.

Additional new features include:

- Statistics that allow users to see relevant and interesting usage facts about their calls and history

- A new In-Call functional screen with an added Note-taking feature - so that users can take notes of their current call or send messages like Whatsapp during the call

- Enhanced SPAM blocking features

Eyecon's co-Founder/COO and head of product, Yuval Samson said "This new version represents our team's hard work and dedication. We have put in a lot of thought, creativity, and hours to take a product that is already loved and the highest rated by users - and make it even better! We look forward to constantly hearing feedback from our users on ways that we can continue to add elements and features that are relevant to their lives."

Eyecon's CEO, Ken Zwiebel applauded the team's hard work and said "the continued excellence and dedication to our users is a great example of how development should be done. The team is constantly listening to what our users want - and setting development paths based on this. The new version is truly ground-breaking and AMAZING and everyone that wants a callerID and SPAM blocking App should be using this product! There is a LOT more to come!"

Eyecon Global is a privately owned company and has been actively updating and growing its App for the past six years.

Contact:

Ken Zwiebel

ken@eyecon-app.com

+1 917 720 3669

