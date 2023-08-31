Falabella appoints Ashutosh Dabral as Managing Director for its India office

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 31: Falabella, a dynamic retail Latin American conglomerate and a leading global innovator at the forefront of revolutionizing retail and technology landscape, today announced the appointment of Ashutosh Dabral as the Managing Director for Falabella, India.

Set up in 2018, Falabella India has become the nucleus of innovation and technological evolution within the Falabella group. The innovation hub in Bangalore, which currently consists of ~450 developers is predominantly focused on niche technology and transformational efforts for the Falabella Group.

With a career spanning over two decades, Ashutosh brings a wealth of expertise across dynamic sectors such as Consumer Internet, E-commerce, and FinTech. Having held significant positions at companies like Yahoo, Target, Dell, AOL, and Tata CLiQ, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to navigate the intricacies of technology, product management, and analytics on a global scale.

In his earlier roles, Ashutosh played an instrumental role in building products and features that resonated with millions of users across the US, Europe, and Asia. His leadership was pivotal in driving the Monetization strategy for Yahoo Search, the Search and Browse experience on Target.com, and multiple initiatives for AOL. In his last role, he was the CTPO at Tata CLiQ leading their product, tech and analytics organizations.

Ashish Grover, CIO, Falabella Group, said, "Falabella India is a vital technology hub for us, focused on niche technology and transformative initiatives. Ashutosh is a proven and accomplished leader with deep technology expertise. His appointment as the Managing Director of Falabella India will help us accelerate the transformational journey of Falabella in the Latin American Markets."

Ashish also thanked Ariel Márquez, outgoing Managing Director, and CFO, who led Falabella India for the last one year for his significant contributions and wished him the very best as he continues his journey with Falabella as part of the Chile team.

Falabella, as a brand, has continually adapted and grown, establishing itself as a beacon of trust and convenience in the Latin American market. With operations across seven countries and over 100,000 employees, Falabella's reach and influence are vast. It is the unique combination of heritage, innovation, and a deep understanding of customer needs that sets Falabella apart. The commitment to offer deeply personalized, technology-empowered retail solutions tailored to the everyday needs of customers continues to drive Falabella's vision for the future. Recognized as Forrester's 2023 Technology Strategy Impact Award Winner, Falabella stands as a testament to its forward-looking approach. The addition of Ashutosh to Falabella India's leadership team adds to this dynamic force, paving the way for amplified growth and transformation across all dimensions of the retail experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Ashutosh Dabral, said, "I am extremely excited to take on the role of Managing Director at Falabella India. The company's commitment to innovation and its diverse range of offerings presents a remarkable opportunity to shape the future of retail and ecommerce in Latin America. I look forward to working with the talented team at Falabella to drive growth, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About Falabella

Falabella began over 130 years ago and now has 37 million customers. It has developed the leading physical-digital ecosystem in Latin America, based on its payment platforms, financial and logistics services, e-commerce and marketplace, which are enhanced by its extensive network of stores and shopping centers. It operates in 7 countries and employs 100,000 people in Latin America, India and China. The ecosystem aims to 'make life simpler and more enjoyable' through its brands Falabella, Sodimac, Tottus, Banco Falabella, Falabella.com, Mallplaza, FPay and the Ikea franchise.

It is currently the only Chilean retailer in four Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which are its World, Emerging Markets, MILA and Chile indices, due to its achievements in the five priority areas of Climate Action, Circularity and Waste, Diversity and Inclusion, Social Impact and Corporate Governance.

