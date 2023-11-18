Fastrack unveils its vibrant new retail store on the auspicious day of Dhanteras in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18: Fastrack, India’s iconic youth brand proudly announces the grand relaunch of its retail store in Ahmedabad, aligning with the festive mood, on the special occasion of Dhanteras. As the fastest-growing youth fashion brand in India, Fastrack has become synonymous with fashion, style and innovation that resonates with the dynamic lifestyle of the country’s young generation. The brand new store, located in the heart of Navrangpura, marks a significant milestone as this launch comes shortly after the introduction of Fastrack’s new retail identity, which has been warmly embraced by customers nationwide.

Spread across 600 sq. ft, the all new Fastrack store embodies the new vibrant hues of orange in a contemporary way at the store. The innovative display approach provides each category and product with a unique visibility, creating an immersive shopping experience for customers. The Ahmedabad store showcases Fastrack’s diverse product portfolio of watches, fragrances, sunglasses and Fastrack bags, catering to customer’s different needs all under one roof. The highly popular Fastrack Smart range featuring Smart watches, endorsed by the charismatic Ranveer Singh, available at the store, offers a perfect blend of style, functionality, and affordability. These watches cater to fashion cautious tech adopters.

While expressing her delight about the relaunch of the flagship store in Ahmedabad, Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO Titan Watches said, “We are overjoyed to bring revived Fastrack energy to Ahmedabad. This store holds a special place in our journey, and bringing this fashion forward store in Ahmedabad is a celebration of the enduring love we’ve received from the customers here. It’s not just a store; it’s a hub of youthful expression, and we can’t wait for our patrons to experience the new, dynamic Fastrack space we’ve crafted for them.”

With a burgeoning footprint of 195 stores across India, Fastrack has established 11 stores in Gujarat itself, with Navrangpura housing the largest one in terms of customer engagement. This particular store has held the esteemed position of being a customer favorite for the past 8 years, creating a deep-rooted connection with the vibrant community.

Fastrack’s recent brand positioning of #BeBoth aligns with the duality of the current generation, seamlessly blending contradictory fashion elements. The brand’s ambassador, Vijay Deverakonda, epitomizes this ethos, endorsing the playful seriousness that defines Fastrack’s new brand positioning. As Fastrack continues to infiltrate the lives of the Indian youth with its refreshingly different and affordable products, the new store in Ahmedabad emerges as a beacon of style and innovation. With a commitment to embracing contradictions and catering to diverse tastes, Fastrack invites the youth of Ahmedabad to join the #beboth movement and experience fashion like never before.

About Fastrack:

Fastrack, India’s iconic youth brand, exudes a fashion-forward ethos, embodying contemporary style and expression of the youth zeitgeist. Fastrack’s designs are trendy and eye-catching, catering to the bold and fashion-forward. With a diverse range of accessories, and with a finger on the pulse of the youth fashion space, Fastrack’s designs resonate with the fashion aspirations and preferences of its young and dynamic consumer base.

