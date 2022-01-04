Female Founders Month, 'SheRoars: Say it Loud' is launched by Marwari Catalysts to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of women

Throughout January, Marwari Catalysts is celebrating Female Founders Month with their women co-founders who are leading 40% of their portfolio startups under the theme, '#SheRoars: Say it Loud'.

The celebration is designed to recognize female founder's unique achievements and to extol the power of the new role that a woman plays as an entrepreneur and furthermore giving a platform to grandstand their success to inspire many more women striving to become entrepreneurs.

Marwari Catalysts has always believed that, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

And nothing could be truer for the women entrepreneurs of today who are chartering unknown territories, unabashedly and fearlessly. Be it in ecommerce, education, investing, food & tech, travel, fashion, fitness and anything and everything under the sun, they are proceeding with gumption and unbridled enthusiasm to change the world around them, in turn making a difference with their ideas, seeking solutions that have never been sought, fighting the social norms, running successful ventures and giving rise to new sustainable ecosystems.

When we say that a woman can achieve anything in the world, then the best way to put these sentences into reality is through the women who have proved the same.

Thus, in order to celebrate our fellow boss ladies, Marwari Catalysts is coming up with this latest month-long campaign, #SheRoars: Say it Loud, starting from 5th January to celebrate and put the spotlight on the entrepreneurial spirit of women followed by a Demo Day.

These women are Founders, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors, Entrepreneurs, Executives, and others, who represent an equal future in the Indian Startup Ecosystem.

Purpose of Campaign

MCats believe that it is the responsibility of the business ecosystem to promote and bring to the fore, women-led ventures so they can play bigger roles in the times to come.

Intending to do just that, the campaign aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of women leaders for inclusive growth and opportunities for the next generation of women-led startups.

Hence, #SheRoars: Say it Loud, represents the power of women in the startup ecosystem and motivates various others to uproar entrepreneurship and likewise the organisation will always be celebrating the Female Founder Month every January in the coming years.

"Marwari Catalysts realise that there is a very thriving women entrepreneur network and so with this campaign wants to expand itself to become an ecosystem for nurturing women entrepreneurship. I believe accelerators are at the centre of the ecosystem, with a potential to become a successful connecting link between women founders/investors, embarking on the journey of entrepreneurship, and the relevant network that can help them gain a firm footing in the industry and get due support," says Sushil Sharma, Marwari Catalysts Founder and CEO.

Additionally, accelerators can also champion the cause of inspiring greater women entrepreneurship by building network circles of community role models, providing access to structured entrepreneurial knowledge and exposure to the dynamic startup ecosystem.

Further adding, Sushil Sharma says, "To assure this new era of success for every woman of every nation, Marwari Catalysts has come up with this campaign in order to show support to our existing fellow boss ladies and at the same time committing significant opportunities for aspiring women from across the globe to start and grow their businesses. Marwari Catalysts strongly believes that Women Entrepreneurship with female founders and investors can be a strong catalyst for change in their economic role in India as well as countries abroad."

India's fastest growing accelerator, Marwari Catalysts not only supports the concept but as of today's date have already executed it from within by creating a strong ecosystem for women, because of which approx 40% of their portfolio startups today, are led by women co-founders and 20% women investors are onboard with them.

Supporting the agenda, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder & Director at Marwari Catalysts says, "Women are great examples of leadership, excellence and entrepreneurship and are leading the pivot of innovation and change. At MCats we believe women are bringing alive ideas for a new India with breakthroughs in digital and tech, in turn transforming their lives and the nation's potential. Our campaign sends out a great reminder of how women have the potential to empower change. Therefore, we welcome all high impact tech enabled ideas as this new entrepreneurial energy is what I believe can take India to the next level and put women at the forefront."

With a passion towards professional community building, Richa Sharma, a woman entrepreneur and Co-founder at Marwari Catalysts, says, "Marwari Catalysts has always focused on having a dedicated platform to empower women who are trying to break the glass ceiling by being a part of this startup ecosystem. End result being, approx 40% of our portfolio startups today, are led by women co-founders and 20% women investors are onboard with us. This turns out to be a huge success and a great motivation for us to continue creating a wide leadership network for every woman to bridge the resources gap and to offer community support to those who are still in the dark."

To conclude, Entrepreneurship is synonymous with empowerment in women. It is a wheel that has been set in motion. So, let's come together to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of women with this campaign and let this thought resonate with thousands of women across the country, thus making the women's startup ecosystem so significant and path-breaking.

