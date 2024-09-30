Fiinovation CSR Consulting Firm Celebrates 16 Years of Excellence

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 30: Fiinovation, India's leading CSR consulting firm, celebrated its Foundation Day today, marking another year of impactful work in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Since its inception, Fiinovation has been committed to driving meaningful change by connecting corporates and NGOs for sustainable development initiatives. The Foundation Day celebration, held at the company's headquarters in New Delhi, brought together team members, partners, and stakeholders to reflect on the journey so far and the milestones achieved over the years. The theme of this year's event was "Empowering Communities, Strengthening Partnerships", highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving social development goals.

Talking about the event, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty said, "Our clients, partners, and especially the members of the Fiinovation family, this day wouldn't have become a reality, if you weren't around. Today is the occasion that we express our sincere gratitude to each one of you, and your families for everyone who has ever been associated with our company. I must assure you at this moment that each one of you have played a significant role in creating a story for the last 16 years. A long way ahead, is there for us to go. Certainly, we should realize that this company was not set up with a short-term vision and we were certainly not created to create a short-term impact. For a long-term impact and sustainable model of business functioning, it requires support from each and everyone associated with the company. Together, we will not only strive ahead at a much faster pace, but we will ensure that our motto to create positive impact stays alive and a positive impact is created in every micro-step that we take in the coming future."

On this special occasion, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of Fiinovation, unveiled the company's first-ever Anthem, a powerful reflection of its core ethos, culture, and diversity. The Anthem embodies Fiinovation's dedication and perseverance in serving society and driving positive change.

The celebration continued with the company's annual award ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions across the team. This was followed by the monthly employee recognition program, celebrating the hard work and dedication of individuals. Additionally, the team gathered to celebrate the birthdays of employees born in September, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. A lunch was organized, where employees, clients, and stakeholders joined together in a spirit of unity. The event concluded with Dr. Chakraborty addressing the company, its clients, and all stakeholders, reinforcing Fiinovation's unwavering commitment to creating lasting social impact and expressing his gratitude for the continued support and collaboration.

Over the years, Fiinovation has carved a niche in the CSR domain, offering end-to-end CSR consulting firm services including project design, implementation, and impact assessment. With a focus on key areas like health, education, livelihood, and environment, the company has collaborated with numerous corporate clients to drive initiatives that create lasting social impact.

The day was also marked by a series of activities, including a panel discussion featuring thought leaders in the CSR and sustainability sectors. The discussion delved into the evolving landscape of CSR in India, emphasizing the role of innovation and collaboration in addressing pressing social challenges. Attendees also participated in community engagement activities, reinforcing Fiinovation's commitment to direct social action.

Fiinovation's Foundation Day concluded with a pledge by the team to continue its efforts toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through innovative CSR strategies. As Fiinovation moves forward, the organization remains focused on its vision of creating socially responsible organizations that contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

