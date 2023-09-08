Finance Minister Sitharaman, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen discuss key G20 priorities

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met in New Delhi today, laying the groundwork for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled for September 9-10.

The meeting centred on G20 priorities and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two democratic nations to tackle pressing global economic and financial challenges.

Against the backdrop of the forthcoming G20 Leaders' Summit, Finance Minister Sitharaman and Secretary Yellen engaged in discussions aimed at fostering international collaboration.

Ministry of Finance posted on X, “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary Janet Yellen discussed key G20 priorities and bilateral cooperation between the two democracies to address pressing global economic and financial issues”.

The discussions held today serve as a prelude to the broader deliberations expected during the G20 Leaders' Summit, where leaders from around the world will come together to address global economic challenges and chart a course towards a more resilient and sustainable global economy.

