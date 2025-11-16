Finance Ministry holds Chintan Shivir with states on flow of funds

New Delhi, Nov 16 The Union Finance Ministry held a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ with states on the present status and issues regarding ‘Just in Time’ flow of funds, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in government processes, and design and implementation issues of Centrally sponsored schemes.

The Chintan Shivir organised by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure on Thursday and Friday in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, saw participation from finance departments of states including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

The Finance Ministry sought suggestions on an in-sync, effective, and collaborative approach to fund flows from states.

This was followed by a presentation of the Finance Department of the Government of Rajasthan on how its Integrated Financial Management System is working together with the Public Financial Management System and various fund flow mechanisms of the Central Government to achieve ‘Just in Time’ flow of funds.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in another interactive session, discussed various advantages and challenges in the use of AI in government processes. Various ways in which AI can be used effectively for decision-making and policy formulation in the Government were also discussed.

On the second day of deliberations, the expenditure department also took inputs from states on the ongoing appraisal or approval process of Centrally Sponsored Schemes ending on March 31, 2026, as the fifteenth finance commission cycle comes to an end.

The officials in groups of four made presentations on “diverse topics for bringing in evolving, unique and state-of-the-art thought processes through ‘Chintan’, to enhance functioning and outreach of the government.”

The government has asked all ministries and departments to furnish additional details for all central sector and centrally sponsored schemes ending and to be continued beyond March 31, 2026, according to an official memorandum by the Department of Expenditure.

The details sought include comments of the government departments on each of the findings in the third-party evaluation, year-wise allocation for proposed schemes for the next five years, and details of components being dropped or modified with justification.

