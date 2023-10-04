Finbridge Expo Expands Horizons: Trading and Investing Innovations to Shine in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Finbridge Expo is gearing up to make a significant impact on India's financial landscape by expanding its footprint across three major cities. As the country's premier exhibition focusing on trading, investing, wealth management, and stock market technology, Finbridge Expo has firmly established itself as the go-to destination for investors, traders, finance professionals, and enthusiasts looking to explore the latest advancements in the capital market.

Mark your calendars for these exclusive events

-December 2-3, 2023: Delhi NCR (Noida)

-March 2-3, 2024: Mumbai

-September 28-29, 2024: Ahmedabad

Dhan leads the way and will serve as the title sponsor for all three cities, demonstrating their commitment to driving innovation in the stock market. Dhan stands as India's premier technology-driven stockbroking platform, renowned for its rapid, user-centric investing and trading solutions, offering users an exceptional stock market experience.

Finbridge Expo remains at the forefront of showcasing the latest and most innovative technologies powering the stock markets. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to discover cutting-edge solutions that are transforming the industry.

The expo will provide an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and learning from industry leaders and experts. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting in the world of finance, Finbridge Expo has something valuable for everyone.

Karan Kohli, COO at Finbridge Expo, expressed excitement about this expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to take Finbridge Expo to multiple cities in India. This move allows us to reach a broader audience and provide more opportunities for learning and collaboration within the financial industry."

Finbridge Expo encourages all finance professionals, traders, investors, and technology enthusiasts to save the dates for these transformative events.

For more information and registration details, kindly visit the website www.finbridgeexpo.com

