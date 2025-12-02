Fineotex Chemical Limited Successfully Exercises Warrants; Strong Promoter Participation Signals Robust Confidence in the Company’s Growth Outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Fineotex Chemical Limited (“FCL” or “Company”), one of India's largest multinational specialty performance chemical manufacturer, successfully exercises warrants on a preferentialbasis on 21st November, 2025.

The equity shares have been allotted to a mix of promoter and non-promoter investors. The promoter group has meaningfully participated in the exercise of warrants, reinforcing their deep-rooted commitment in the Company's strategic direction, operational strength, and long-term value-creation potential.

The funds raised will be deployed towards working capital requirements and for potential acquisitions, supporting expansion plans and strengthening its position in domestic and international markets.

Commenting on the development of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director, Fineotex Chemical Limited said,

“The exercise of warrant and the significant participation from promoter group reflects strong confidence in the strategic roadmap. This participation goes beyond a financial action, it reflects our unwavering confidence in operational capabilities and the strong business momentum visible across key segments. Our decision to further increase stake at this juncture serves as a powerful endorsement of our long-term prospects, signalling that we believe in the Company's ability to scale, innovate and generate sustained value for all stakeholders. The additional capital will support our operations, working capital needs, and future acquisition opportunities as we continue to build on our growth momentum.”

About Fineotex Chemical Limited

Fineotex Chemical Limited is one of the fastest growing Indian multinational specialty performance chemical producer and provides sustainable technology driven solutions to several industries especially the textile & garment processing, clean and homecare &, water treatment, oil & gas.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor