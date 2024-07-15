Finlatics Revolutionizes Learning with a Focus on Practical, Impactful Experiences

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Boasting a program completion rate that is six times greater than the industry average, one of India's fastest-growing profitable education start-ups, Finlatics is focusing on affordable upskilling to deliver value.

As the core idea of its programs is to combine learning with experience, its programs majorly run as live projects across many leading Indian B-schools and technology institutes.

"One of the major reasons why our programs deliver so much impact is because we combine live sessions, one-to-one mentoring and pre-recorded learning with industry-relevant projects that students engage with and enjoy at the same time," said Chinmay Das, Head of Programs at Finlatics.

"On top of this, our programs are fully flexible; students pick their own start date, take breaks from the program for academic & personal commitments, and extend the program if they do not finish it in their program period. Even our live sessions and one-to-one mentoring are managed to accommodate a student's schedule," he added, highlighting why the Finlatics programs are becoming increasingly popular in the Indian student community.

Quality of learning and experience is also a key barometer for adjudging a platform like Finlatics. To ensure this, the company has onboarded a host of B-school faculties and industry experts to run and conduct live sessions for students in its programs. Delving away from an approach of looking at an instructor's academic credentials, the company focuses on onboarding experts from academia and industry with the most real-time experience in their domains.

Currently, the company runs programs in finance and technology covering domains like Financial Markets, Investment Banking, Derivative Markets, Data-driven Decision-making, Data Science with Python, and Machine Learning. Always a strong name in finance, the company has diversified its programs to enter technology-centric domains after establishing goodwill in many top Indian technology institutes.

When asked about how the company has maintained such a steady growth rate, Nisant Mohta, the company's Founder, stated, "Our approach to the education ecosystem is such that we consider ourselves an education player that co-exists along with colleges. Our programs are crafted in such a way that they help a college student gain a get-ahead in the placement process or boost her profile in case she plans to study more ahead. We feel college students are our most key stakeholders, and it is all about delivering value for them."

Giving a view of the company's program in financial markets, Komal Kumari from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade commented, "I had the opportunity to dive deep into equity markets, showcasing my knack for identifying high-potential stocks. My strategies weren't just theoretical; they were implemented in real-time with tangible results, affirming my acumen in equity research and analysis."

To increase its offerings in finance, one of the company's latest launches is a program dedicated to futures & options. Often considered an extremely tricky domain, Finlatics' active and practical approach to learning helps students master it.

"Here, I conducted detailed research on aspects such as Option Greeks, analyzed real-world data for options valuation using the Put-Call Ratio and Binomial Model, and built and tested options strategies such as Call spread strategies and Straddle Strategies in a simulated environment," explains Priyank Dahake, a Finlatics learner from NMIMS.

Alongside finance, the company's data science program is gaining extreme popularity. Kavyashree Chandarasekaran, a student, said, "I had the opportunity to work under the guidance of industry professionals and complete several data analysis projects. During this program, I successfully translated business objectives into actionable, data-driven solutions. I navigated complex datasets to extract meaningful insights, driving informed decision-making, and utilised various statistical techniques and Python programming to develop valuable data insights."

With a growing footprint, the company emphasizes a student-first culture in its offices in Mumbai and Gurgaon.

