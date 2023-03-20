First Edition of HCL Cyclothon in Noida successfully concludes with over 1300 Cycling Enthusiasts participating in the event

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (/BusinessWire India): HCL Cyclothon was successfully concluded with roaring cheers from all the participants as over 1300 cyclists taking part in the city's premier cycling event, crossed the finishing line on 19th March. HCL Cyclothon was orgzed under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India and in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Noida Authority. It emerged as one of the largest cycling events with India's biggest prize money of Rs. 32 Lakhs given to the top 70 finishers in the Professionals and Amateurs categories.

Cyclists followed multiple loops of the 14 km long route starting from the Mall of India in Sector 18 of Noida City and going towards the newly build flyover on Maharaja Agrasen Marg while also capturing the beautiful scenic route of the city. With HCL Cyclothon, HCL aims to engage with cycling community, promote professional cycling as a sport and healthy lifestyle choice. Apart from Professionals category (55 KM), HCL Cyclothon introduced Amateurs- Amateur Road Race (55 KM) and MTB Road Race (27 KM) and Green Ride (15 KM) categories to ensure the participation of people across all age groups.

The high-octane event witnessed above 1100 men and over 200 women cycling across the centre of Noida city and it received hand-in-hand support from the Government of UP, District Administration- Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida Authority and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Department. The event was graced by the presence of Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech and Shikhar Malhotra - Director & Board Member of HCL Corporation and Vice Chairman & CEO of HCL Healthcare. Laxmi Singh - Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Ritu Maheshwari - CEO, Noida Authority were also present at event to flag off and give away the prizes of key race categories.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor