Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd to invest USD 100 Million in buyout of Assets & Patents in Hong Kong  and China

Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd to Invest USD 100 Million in Hong Kong and China Asset & Patent Buyout

Mumbai based Pharma API Company Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd’s strategic investments in Hong Kong & China will open up opportunities in the complex R & D areas of NCE & NDDS.

​​New Delhi (India), August 2: Flawless Pharma Private Limited a research-based integrated pharmaceutical company involved in niche API manufacturing & marketing of pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers for foremost formulators with services, including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars, and differentiated formulations with leadership position in Anti Malarial APIs, Anti Cancer APIs, Veterinary APIs has made an announcement today that the company will be investing about USD 100 Million in buyout of assets and patents and has raised money for the long term investments.

The Investment will be in the procurement of patent assets in Hong Kong and China. Industry experts believe that Flawless Pharma’s planning to invest about USD 100 Million in the buyout of assets and patents will set as a benchmark for others to follow. The overseas investments in two strategic locations will consolidate Flawless Pharma Pvt Limited’s annual revenues & will open up a plethora of opportunities in the complex R & D areas of NCE & NDDS.

Announcing the investment of USD 100 Million Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Managing Director of the unlisted pharma company Flawless Pharma Pvt Limited, said, ” The Board of Directors & Management has endorsed the proposal to invest USD 100 Million in the buyout of assets and patents and has successfully raised funds from Investors including Capital trade Napian Finance amongst other investors for the long term investments. The Investment will be in the procurement of Patent assets in Hong Kong, China. This investment will give key access to Hong Kong, China and Slovakia, located in Central Europe, which have immense market potential & bigger market access. This investment is in line with our long-term vision of being the leading player in Hong Kong, China. The company has raised funds from NBFCs Napian, CapItal amongst others as per industry sources from India and obtained necessary approvals for investment.

The investment of 100 Million US Dollars in Hong Kong Company has patents assets in China and. Flawless Pharma Private Limited has been rated A Category by USA-based rating company Owens Online Inc has a turnover of 600 plus Cores and a Net worth of 400 crores.

Gaurav Singh, Executive Director of Flawless Pharma Pvt Limited, said, “This will be landmark investments of Flawless Pharma Pvt Limited in Hong Kong & Slovakia chosen carefully after due diligence & market conditions. Patent and public procurement systems can help promote productivity-led growth by improving technology diffusion and supporting innovative solutions. Patents and innovation public procurement can be effective instruments to help countries boost innovation and make a resilient and inclusive recovery without excessive fiscal burdens. Asian economy patent filings accounted for more than 66% of the world’s total in 2020. However, 92 per cent of patent filing activities are in the People’s Republic of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. As companies focus less on efficiency and more on resilience, procurement becomes central to strategy. That’s because it is uniquely positioned to orchestrate long-term value-creating systems that can accommodate incompatible value holders, withstand exogenous shocks, share loads, and grow dynamically”.

Flawless Pharma Pvt Limited Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies focusing on the development, manufacturing, and sale of high-quality and affordable process R & D and API manufacturing service provider for the worldwide pharmaceutical industry since 2010. Flawless Pharma Private Limited has uniquely integrated development, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities & has offices in Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Flawless Pharma Private Limited offers a wide portfolio of services ranging from APIs for the generic industry to custom synthesis for early-phase pharmaceutical research and branded products. Flawless Pharma Pvt Limited Limited is a customer-focused backwards-integrated world-class developer, manufacturer & trader of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It is the independent company of choice in collaboration with leading producers of advanced API solutions with state of manufacturing facilities with stringent operating procedures and compliance to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and applicable regulatory requirements and reliable supply to gain a sustainable competitive advantage. Flawless Pharma Pvt Limited Limited has a wide basket portfolio that includes over 300 APIs across multiple therapeutic segments with a marketing presence in over 75 countries in the Middle East, European and African countries.

Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd has recently added yet another feather to its cap of achievements by begging the prestigious “Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of The Year 2023” on 28th July 2023 at Hotel Radisson in Mumbai, India. The Award Trophy & Certificate of Excellence was awarded by renowned model, actress, psychologist & India’s first Mrs World, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, in a power-packed event that brought together World-leading Businesses, Global thought Leaders from all fields of Industrial and Service Sectors, Business Leaders, Key Decision Makers, Members of Government Organizations and non-Govt. organizations.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor