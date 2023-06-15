Flexible ‘work from anywhere’ revolutionizing work culture – Now expanding operations across the nation (Name of team members – Kishore G

Post pandemic world is fast evolving into new dimensions of work culture. If work from home was considered a sea change, ‘work from anywhere’ is going to be the mantra for the new age. fLXii work a leading provider of B2B SaaS work space management software solutions, announced the launch of expansion of its operations. The platform is a versatile tool that supports remote work on multiple levels, allowing people to work from anywhere. fLXii. work is a ground breaking platform that connects co-working spaces, enabling customers to book workspaces on an hourly or daily basis, facilitating the concept of “work anywhere”, "near work" or working near home. The web and mobile platform, which companies can utilize to understand the pattern of employees returning to the office and working from the office, empowers employees to schedule their office work and plan their activities based on their co-workers' availability.

Team fLXii brought out this revolutionary idea that is catching up like wild fire. This paradigm shift of reimagining and redefining the work space is –‘working spaces that move around’ or those spaces around various cities with professional ambience that you can make your working space by offering a minimum hourly amount. The mobility of you is not tampered and the ‘office atmosphere’ and chained to a geography.The state of the art fLXii is fundamentally altering the way we work as we know it. The platform not only improves collaboration among team members, but it also enables companies to optimize workspace usage and reduce real estate costs. The integration of features that can improve employee experience and promote long-term wellness in the workplace is also being explored. "We are excited to announce expanding operations of Flxii.work to the market, which will revolutionize the way people work and connect coworking spaces," said CEO Kishore G Nair. "With our platform, employees can work from anywhere while staying connected with their team members, and companies can optimize their office space and reduce costs." said Athul & Indrajith, the group that makes the trio with Kishore who conceived the ground breaking innovation in work culture.

The platform is an enterprise solution for B2B companies, which enables them to list their offices and allows their employees to easily book workspaces through the platform. This solution not only provides convenience for employees but also offers valuable insights to companies regarding office space usage patterns, allowing for more informed and strategic real estate decisions. Additionally, Flxii.work has recently been awarded the Productization grant from Kerala Startup Mission. The famed startup has more than 100 centers around 40+ locations across India and is now expanding to more location around the nation in a phased manner.Flxii.work is now available for businesses and individuals looking to improve their work experience and enhance information, please visit - https://www.flxii.work/