Flipkart's Binny Bansal launches his new e-commerce startup

Flipkart cofounder Binny Bansal has reportedly launched his new business-to-business (B2B) platform OppDoor to help ecommerce companies looking to expand into new regions. According to a moneycontrol report, OppDoor offers end-to-end solutions to brands including market entry analysis, demand mapping, inventory management, cross-border logistics and tax.

OppDoor claims to partner with leading private-label brands to unlock their business potential. From advertising strategies to enhanced catalogues, the startup aims to equip brands with all the ongoing competitive intelligence. Reports about Bansal starting his start-up in the ecommerce space surfaced in August 2023. Back then, it was reported that instead of facing the consumers directly, the startup would offer allied services such as design, product and manpower to Indian and global ecommerce firms. The latest development comes years after Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal sold their ecommerce startup, Flipkart, to retail giant Walmart. In 2022, Binny Bansal sold some of his stake in Flipkart (around INR 2,060 Cr) to Chinese tech giant Tencent, and brought down his stake count to 1.84%. Reportedly, these remaining shares were also purchased by Walmart in 2023.