Flutter Entertainment India Partners with Aditya Mehta Foundation to Strengthen India's Para-Sports Ecosystem

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2: Flutter Entertainment India LLP (FEI), the Hyderabad-based centre of excellence for the world's leading sports entertainment operator, Flutter, today announced a partnership with Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) to strengthen India's para-sports ecosystem and further its commitment to empowering communities through sport. With an investment of INR 60 lakh, Flutter Entertainment India (FEI) in conjunction with Flutter Global's 'Do More' initiative will enable enhanced training facilities, upgraded adaptive equipment, and customized devices that will directly support up to 15 para-athletes in achieving high-performance excellence.

Flutter Entertainment India has committed INR 60 Lakh to support two major programs at AMF - Training, Rehabilitation Centre/Adaptive Gym Upgradation, Nutrition & Coaching and Customized Adaptive Devices & Equipment. Together, these initiatives will directly impact up to 15 para-athletes as they prepare for elite competitions including the Asian Youth Para Games andParalympic games 2028. The support strengthens AMF's vision of enabling athletes to train with dignity, confidence, and world-class resources, echoing AMF's belief that the right infrastructure can turn potential into podium finishes.

Ashish Sinha, Managing Director, Flutter Entertainment India, said, "Para-athletes represent resilience, ambition, and the belief that sport should be accessible to everyone. Our partnership with the Aditya Mehta Foundation reflects Flutter's long-term commitment to creating high-quality training ecosystems that enable athletes to perform at their best. By strengthening access to adaptive equipment, sports science, and professional coaching, we aim to support para-athletes in achieving their full potential and competing with confidence on the global stage."

Founded in 2013, AMF is Asia's first organization dedicated exclusively to para-sports rehabilitation and high-performance training. Its efforts have helped develop grassroots talent into world-class competitors, contributing to more than 450 international medals for India. By partnering with AMF, Flutter Entertainment India aims to accelerate this momentum and help para-athletes reach their full potential with the right infrastructure and support.

Aditya Mehta, Founder, Aditya Mehta Foundation, also commented on the partnership and said, "We are delighted to partner with Flutter, whose support will significantly strengthen India's para-sports ecosystem. Para-athletes require specialized training, rehabilitation and adaptive equipment, and this investment will directly help them access these essential resources. The collaboration will enable athletes to compete in key national and international tournaments, including World Championships and World Cups, which are crucial for earning qualification points. This support aligns with our shared vision of securing multiple slots for the 2028 Paralympics and elevating talented para-athletes to the highest levels of global competition."

The collaboration will focus on supporting two major programs:

Program 1: Training, Rehabilitation Centre/Adaptive Gym Upgradation, Nutrition & Coaching and National & International Competitions

Flutter's support will enable AMF to enhance its training ecosystem with upgraded adaptive facilities, sports science interventions, physiotherapy support, and structured nutrition plans. This investment aligns with Flutter's larger commitment to building inclusive, safe, and high-quality sporting environments that enable athletes to thrive.

Program 2: Customized Adaptive Devices & Equipment

Recognizing that world-class performance requires world-class tools, Flutter will fund customized adaptive devices and sport-specific equipment for para-athletes. This ensures they have the precision, safety, and accessibility needed to train and compete at elite levels.

Flutter is working hard to drive positive change, delivering long-term growth alongside a sustainable future. 'Do More' - a core pillar of Flutter's Positive Impact Plan - is a global commitment to give back to the communities and causes where we work, live and play. The partnership with AMF marks a significant step in Flutter's aim to improve the lives of 10 million people by the end of 2030, through supporting athletes with disabilities by improving access to professional training, sports science, and adaptive resources.

About Flutter Entertainment India

Flutter Entertainment India is the Global Excellence Centre for Flutter Entertainment, the world's leading sports entertainment operator. With a rapidly growing team of around 1000 colleagues, the India centre plays a critical role in delivering global capabilities across customer operations, data and technology, analytics, finance, procurement and HR.

The India hub powers Flutter's global portfolio of brands across approved markets, enabling innovation, speed and operational scale through a unified, high-performance ecosystem. By building on the specialized ethos of Flutter Edge, the India centre drives strategic value and supports the organisation's commitment to responsible, sustainable growth.

