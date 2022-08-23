How did the birth of Flying Squads take place?

Why were Muay Thai, MMA & associated fitness activities introduced in Mumbai by Mr. Pratik Mayekar?

August 23: Let us all hear the story of Flying Squads Fitness Club’s proud owner Mr. Pratik Mayekar and how he considered acquainting & familiarizing Muay Thai, MMA and associated fitness things with India.!

Mr. Pratik Mayekar proudly owns not one, not two, but 4 organizations. To be precise with words & he sponsors fighters from India to Russia and Thailand for International MMA fights. Mr. Pratik says, “that ideas and passion are the two of a kind!” Well, it’s true for him because he lives for his energy & enthusiasm and gets his thoughts executed!

His concept of Muay Thai was out of the crate, and he kicked his task off in Mumbai with his huge endeavours. He got a thought after conversing with his sister Ms. Shweta

Mayekar, she’s the expert consultant doctor at the Flying Squads Fitness Club. The brother-sister duo came up with an undeniable fitness project where they didn’t want their clients to visit various fitness & wellness centres for different fitness activities!

Consequently, considering dealing with the client’s physical, mental and energetic prosperity took a move!

Now since you all know how Flying Squads Fitness Club took birth with radiant & marvellous endeavours of Mr. Pratik!

Let us now know about the gym!

The Gym is India’s first Indo – Thai gym, uniting India & Thailand!

Flying Squads Fitness Club received the best gym award in India & DADASAHEB PHALKE DUBAI AWARDS 2022!!

Flying Squads is unique & Special from the rest because Flying Squads’ Muay Thai warriors battle in the Thailand circle. At regular intervals of 6 months, Flying Squads has its preliminary trials across India. We fetch the best fighters across the country that share similar love, happiness and enthusiasm as us.

After their fruitful & successful trials in Flying Squads, they’re then at the point prepared for their high-level advanced training in Thailand & we proudly sponsor & support their training, preparation, and accommodation in Thailand. We have the best warriors from different parts of the world. At Flying Squads, we know what it takes to be the best and how it feels to be the best.

Be a part of the astounding fitness club with more than 10 + amenities like Yoga, Zumba, MMA, Aerobics, Muay Thai, Weight Training, Ice – Bath, Kids Gymnastics, Bollywood Fitness, Café (Veg & Non-Veg), Unisex Salon & alike facilities.

Make yourself a part of this champions troop.

Now you know why Flying Squads Fitness Club is the best gym in India!

