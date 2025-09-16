Foodsure Announces Participation in World Food India 2025 to Drive Innovation in the Food & Beverage Sector

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: After a stellar showcase at the FI India 2025 Exhibition, Foodsure is now all set to create waves at the upcoming mega food event World Food India 2025. Scheduled from 25th to 28th September at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, this four-day global platform will bring together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the food value chain. As India's leading food and beverage consulting, food formulation experts, and contract manufacturing company, Foodsure will spotlight its proven expertise in recipe formulation, food innovation, and new food product development, showcasing how they are helping brands to be successful and create market-ready products.

World Food India 2025: A Global Confluence of Food Innovation

This mega event is being organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI). This year's edition will centre around the theme "Processing for Prosperity", which focuses on sustainable growth, farmer income, and expansion of the food processing sector. In a curtain-raiser event at The Lalit Hotel, Union Food Processing Minister Shri Chirag Paswan launched the event's brochure, website, and mobile app, underscoring that World Food India is more than a trade expoit is a transformative global platform for innovation, investment, and sustainability.

The 2025 or 4th edition is set to outshine its predecessors, with participation from over 90+ countries, 2,000+ exhibitors, and tens of thousands of stakeholders across the spectrum of the food value chain. Building on the success of the 2024 eventwhich featured 6 international ministerial delegations, 10 official delegations, 20 country pavilions, 809 international buyers, 1,557 exhibitors, and enabled over 18,000 buyer-seller meetings2025 promises a much more expansive and inclusive forum.

Key event highlights include:

* Global CEO Roundtables

* Buyer-Seller Meets

* Thematic Conferences & Seminars

* Startup Pavilion

* State & Country Pavilions

* Great Indian Food Street

These features are made to ignite collaboration, innovation, and investment within the global food processing ecosystem.

Founder's Vision & Foodsure's Forward Momentum

Fueling Foodsure's success is Founder & CEO Himanshu Pratap, whose two decades of experience in Food Research & Formulation, Regulatory Compliance, and New Product innovation have been pivotal in shaping the company's identity. With a proven track record of delivering 500+ successful projects and collaborating with industry giants, Mr. Pratap continues to set industry standards and help brands bring market-ready, sustainable, and innovative food products to life. For more information, visit https://foodsure.co.in/

Reflecting on the upcoming participation, Mr Himanshu remarked:

"World Food India 2025 is a phenomenal opportunity for Foodsure to showcase how scientific formulation, uncompromising developments, innovations, and regulatory compliance can seamlessly merge with breakthrough innovation. Our mission goes beyond consultingwe are reimagining the future of food through pioneering recipe development, sustainable solutions, and consumer-focused innovation.

Moreover, at this mega platform, we look forward to building transformative partnerships, sharing our expertise with global stakeholders, and shaping the next generation of food and beverage products that are healthier, smarter, and ready for tomorrow's markets," He stated

About Foodsure

Foodsure is excited to participate in World Food India 2025 for interactive sessions, consultations, and live demonstrations at the event. There are various opportunities like networking, partnerships, and cross-border opportunities. Foodsure was founded by Himanshu Pratap, with over 12 years of experience. Foodsure has expertise in Food Recipe Formulation, Food Product Development, Contract Manufacturing, and Food Consulting. The company has developed trend-setting products such as Functional Beverages, Nutraceutical Food Products, Natural claims Energy Drinks, Functional Cocktail Bomb, Nootropics & Cognitive-based Foods & Beverages, Caffeinated Chew Gum, and the list goes on and on.

For more information, please visit: https://foodsure.co.in/

Email ID: wecare@foodsure.in

