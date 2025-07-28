Footprints Expands in Mumbai with New Centre; Targets 325 Centres by end of 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Footprints, India's leading preschool and daycare brand, has launched its second centre in Mumbai, located in Andheri West. Following the overwhelming response to its first centre in Thane (Shrirang Society), this new opening marks another step in Footprints' mission to provide high-quality, transparent, and research-backed early education to families across India.

Footprints is expanding across 25+ cities in pan-India with 190 centres, working on a mission to provide early childhood education focusing on innovation. Footprints aims to open 135 new centres all over India by the end of 2026, increasing the total company count to 325 centres in India.

"After witnessing the warm reception at our first Mumbai centre, it became evident that there's a strong demand for safe and trusted childcare in the city. Our expansion into Andheri West is a natural step to support more parents in this vibrant metro," said Mr. Raj Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of Footprints. "We're not just another daycare. Our focus is on building a strong foundation for lifelong learning through active exploration. And with our tech-enabled features and strong safety protocols, we ensure that parents feel involved even when they are at work," Mr. Singhal added.

The Andheri West Centre of Footprints will offer a wide range of services and programs that include preschool, full-day care, after-school care, and second-shift preschool to accommodate flexible schedules. They are also working on the concept of weekend enrichment programs and parenting sessions to develop local knowledge.

Footprints is actively inviting franchise partners in Mumbai. With an investment of ₹95 lakhs to ₹1 crore, the model includes comprehensive support covering admissions, marketing, staff hiring, and training. The contribution in revenue share is made after 40 successful enrolments, making it a low-risk and high-potential investment for the entrepreneurs seeking an opportunity to enter the education industry. The investors can have flexibility in the investing process with the buy-back option available.

Footprints' key growth market is Mumbai, and it is still expanding and accelerating its presence in other metro cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The brand aims to bring world-class early education to every urban centre in India.

About: Footprints Daycare and Preschool, a leading early childhood education provider in India. It offers age-appropriate programmes ranging from toddlers to after-school care, delivering a scientifically designed, play-based curriculum that fosters holistic developmentcognitive, emotional, social, and physical. Attached are the company and spokesperson profiles for your reference.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor