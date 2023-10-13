Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra invites Cricket Enthusiasts for a cricket quiz on Eloelo App: Chance to win INR 1Lakh

37Mn viewers to experience the Cricket World Cup Fever rise on Eloelo App and stand a chance to win INR 1 Lakh in cash prize

New Delhi (India), October 13: Eloelo, India’s leading live entertainment app, is all set to take the Cricket World Cup feverr to the next level with ‘Diwan-e-Cricket,’ an engaging cricket quiz show hosted by celebrated cricket analyst, Aakash Chopra. Cricket enthusiasts can prepare for a thrilling experience and compete for INR 1 lakh in cash prizes and the chance to meet Aakash Chopra live!

Starting on October 8, 2023, ‘Diwan-e-Cricket’ will captivate viewers during the innings break of every India match in the ODI World Cup. Aakash Chopra, former Indian cricketer, renowned commentator, popular YouTuber, and esteemed columnist, will kick off the dynamic live show with insightful match commentary and offer an opportunity for Eloelo app users to interact with him on the liveshow. The quiz will follow, featuring four options per question and a countdown timer. The contestant with the most accurate responses will have the opportunity to claim enticing cash rewards.

Aakash Chopra, Host of the game show, said, “I am excited to host Diwan-e-cricket exclusively LIVE on the Eloelo App which is one of the leading live streaming platforms in India. Cricket is of course a sport that unifies the entire nation and the way Eloelo has envisioned the show, with both live interactivity with users and a fun gameshow combined into a first of its kind concept is what really got me interested. It combines the nation’s interest in the ongoing World Cup with a deewangi for cricket in general, in a unique and fun way. Cricket lovers are sure to love the show.”

Saurabh Pandey, CEO of Eloelo, emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to creating interactive entertainment that aligns seamlessly with Indian sensibilities. He commented, “At Eloelo, our aim is to tap into the shifting consumer behaviour from TV-based content consumption to mobile-based content consumption. With the World Cup fever across the country, we want to extend our app users a chance to not only engage with their favourite game live with an expert, but also stand a chance to win big. ‘Diwan-e-Cricket’ is in line with our social games offerings that have cultural resonance with a core layer of interactivity to them.”

Get ready for an exhilarating experience throughout the ICC World Cup Tournament as ‘Diwan-e-Cricket’ blends entertainment with exciting cash rewards. This exclusive event, hosted on the Eloelo platform with 37 million users and 120K creators, invites participants from every corner of India to seize the opportunity to win INR 1 lakh in cash prizes!

Eloelo recently secured $22 million in a Pre-Series B funding round, co-led by Courtside Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners Mixi Inc, Waterbridge Ventures, Lumikai Fund, Kalaari Capital, Convivialite Ventures, and Rocket Capital. The app continues to offer a diverse range of shows, including Lovehouse, Tambola, Ludo, the latest addition, Tol Mol Ke Bol, and the exclusively designed “Diwan-e-Cricket” for the upcoming ICC World Cup Tournament. This recent funding and continuous addition of interesting shows are intended to propel Eloelo’s business growth to new heights.

Eloelo, established in 2020, stands as a unique leader in combining Live Entertainment, Games, and Communities—a modern social network designed to align with the communication preferences of young Indians. Ranked in the Top 3 in India on the Google Play Store for Entertainment, it seamlessly integrates audio and video live chatrooms with interactive games and shows, fostering connections between over 37 million users and 120K creators.

