Former cricketer Munaf Patel joins KP Group as brand ambassador

KP Group has emerged as a leading player in renewable energy and has set big goals for itself in the coming years

Surat, September 14: Gujarat-based KP Group, a leading player in renewable energy, has roped in former Team India fast bowler Munaf Patel as its brand ambassador.

Munaf, 39, terrorised some of the world’s best batsmen by bowling consistently at speeds of 140 kmph along with his famous & deadly reverse swing. His unrelenting pace earned him the nickname Ikhar Express after Ikhar, the interior village in Bharuch he comes from. He was a member of India’s 2011 cricket world cup team and played a stellar role in the world cup victory. Understanding the growing needs of the country, he is now scouting for fast bowling talent that can play at the highest levels.

“We are happy to welcome Munaf Patel, who was the fastest Indian bowler of his time, to the KP Family. Despite coming from a small village and a humble background, Munaf played at the highest level for many years. He has worked hard and because of his continuous dedication to the game, he is an inspiration to many. He has been taking part in various activities of KP Group for some time, but he is now officially a part of the KP Group and a renewable energy warrior,” said Faruk Patel, CMD of KP Group.

“I am thrilled to become the brand ambassador of KP Group, which has emerged as a leader in both wind and solar energy. KP Group CMD Faruk Patel is a man with a vision and aims to make maximum contribution to help the country achieve its renewable energy targets and mitigate the impact of climate change by conserving the environment. I am also impressed with KP Group and Farukbhai’s commitment to supporting various social welfare causes. Farukbhai is considered an idol in our community and I consider it my privilege to be associated with him,” said Munaf. Incidentally, Munaf’s story is very similar to that of KP Group. Like Munaf, who overcame all the odds to play for India, KP Group also had humble beginnings. Faruk Patel laid the foundation of KP Group with his savings of Rs. 1 lakh in 1994. Today, KP Group spans 34 companies, of which two are publicly traded.

KPI Green Energy, which develops solar power projects, has a market cap of over Rs. 1,634crores(as on 6 Aug.2022), while KP Energy, the wind energy developer, has a market cap of Rs. 469 crores(as on 6 Aug.2022). KPI Green has operationalised more than 165 MW of solar power capacity and has set a target to touch 1,000 MW by 2025. KP Energy has executed over 200 MW of wind energy projects and has an order book and business pipeline of more than 1,080 MW by 2025.

The Group’s flagship company KP Buildcon is a well-established player in the operation and management of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) and has a state-of-the-art fabrication and hot dip galvanising manufacturing facility with an annual installed capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes in Vadodara. KP Buildcon builds transmission line towers, substation and switch yard structures, windmill towers, telecom towers, cable trays, roofing channels, pre-engineered buildings, double break isolators/disconnectors, and other products.

