Foryou General Electronics and BlackBerry Expand Collaboration to Build Next Generation Digital Cockpit

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Huizhou Foryou General Electronics Co. Ltd. (“Foryou General Electronics”) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Foryou General Electronics has selected BlackBerry® for its next-generation digital cockpit which is currently being deployed in models from multiple automakers including Great Wall Motor.

As part of the agreement, Foryou General Electronics is leveraging BlackBerry’s QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor to ensure the safety, security and reliability of the digital cockpit while enabling automakers to enjoy exceptional performance, integration and scalability in their vehicle software development efforts.

The agreement marks an important milestone in the decade-plus partnership between Foryou General Electronics and BlackBerry, and following the January 2022 announcement that the two companies had jointly built a cockpit domain controller for a leading bus OEM.

Foryou General Electronics’ new digital cockpit solution leverages BlackBerry QNX to integrate multiple different operating systems and safety level functions into one holistic platform, to provide users with a safe and enriched driving experience and Foryou General Electronics with scalability and flexibility in its digital cockpit design reducing both initial development and long-term costs.

"BlackBerry is the leader in safety-critical embedded automotive software, with extensive expertise and a strong track record in software platform solutions,” said Dhiraj Handa, Vice President, Asia Pacific, BlackBerry IoT. “We are pleased that our relationship with Foryou General Electronics continues to go from strength to strength as we double down on our collective efforts to create a new generation of digital cockpits that meet the continually evolving customer demands in the Software-Defined Vehicle era."

CTO / President of the Automotive Electronics Technology Research Institute of Foryou General Electronics Steven Chen said, "Foryou General Electronics is committed to becoming a leading supplier of automotive electronics both domestically and globally. By joining forces with BlackBerry and backed by the company’s strong track record in functional safety and cybersecurity, we can continue to expand our product portfolio in intelligent cockpits and the overall in-vehicle technology sector, with a view to creating ever smarter car journeys for our customers."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building safe and secure smart cities visit BlackBerry.QNX.com.

