FPI declined in April to Rs 42.2 bn from Rs 62.71bn in March: IDBI Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) recorded a net inflow of Rs 42.2 billion, witnessing a decline from Rs 62.71 billion in March, according to the data compiled by IDBI Capital.

The FPIs inflow in financial services also dipped as in April, the sector attracted Rs 184.1 billion, compared to Rs 197 billion inflow in March.

Media & Telecommunication maintained its momentum with Rs 47.6 billion in inflows, reflecting sustained optimism around digital expansion and consumption.

Meanwhile, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector staged a notable recovery, attracting Rs 29.2 billion in April after witnessing outflows in March.

Indian stock indices had seen upward movement since Trump's decision to pause the reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, including India, for 90 days. The tariffs had initially set off a sell-off in equities globally, and India was no exception.

Several reports attribute the trend as there is an easing seen in the input costs, and rural demand has witnessed an improvement.

The IDBI Capital data suggests that the Consumer Services and Diversified sectors also received modest inflows of Rs 17.9 billion and Rs 17.6 billion, respectively.

However, inflows into Diversified were lower than the previous month, suggesting selective investor interest within that segment.

Geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, had weighed on investor of late. The investors will continue to keep an eye on the escalation of tensions between the two nations, as they bet in the financial markets.

On the downside, the IT & Services sector witnessed pressure due to the uncertainties globally and weakening tech spending by companies.

The sector saw steep outflows of Rs 154.1 billionmore than double the Rs 74 billion outflow in March.

Healthcare also saw a modest investor sentiment with outflow reaching Rs 7.3 billion. The traditional sectors like Automobiles, Metals & Mining, and Real Estate remained under pressure.

In contrast, the Power & Utilities sector bucked the trend, with Rs 9.2 billion in fresh investments.

Overall, April's positive FPI inflows were driven by Financial Services, Media & Telecom, and FMCG, despite significant outflows in IT, Automobiles, and Metals & Mining.

