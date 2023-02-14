French Clean Energy Days India 2023 by Business France: Fostering Indo - French Business Synergies in the Clean Energy Sector

France is fully mobilized to achieve its ecological transition and build a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive economy of the future.

The country ranks 2nd in Europe and 6th in the world among others filing the most patents in the field of low-carbon energies over the last 20 years.

France was among the first countries in the world to adopt an energy transition framework with a National Low-Carbon Strategy and a 10-year investment plan for the energy sector - France 2030. The latter is a massive investment plan of 54 Bn EUR (approx. Rs 4.8 lakh crores) that aims to transform key sectors of the French economy in a sustainable way through research, innovation, and industrial investment.

It also aims to position France as a leader in the economy of the future, while investing in projects that have no negative impact on the environment, such as the decarbonization of its modes of production (energy, industry, transport). With this energy transition mindset, today France produces approximately 19 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy and about 70 per cent from nuclear energy.

As re-iterated by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs during an official visit in 2022, France is India's steadfast partner to achieve the ecological, urban and energy transitions through both public support and private sector initiatives. In France's continuous endeavour to support India's energy transition amongst other sectors, Business France - a French public agency for international business development, is organizing French Clean Energy Days India 2023 along with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI). This trade mission will take place from February 18th to 23rd, 2023 encompassing a French pavilion at the Elecrama trade show in Noida (Hall 10, H10F3).

This event will also witness a large delegation of 23 companies from France representing the clean energy value chain covering sectors like renewable energies, nuclear energy, and smart grids, amongst others.

Renowned companies have joined hands to become partners of the French Pavilion at Elecrama: TotalEnergies, a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity, Technip Energies, which is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition and Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation.

The Knowledge Partner Udyen & Jain Associates - International advisory and Business Consulting Firm will be highlighting concrete content for French companies willing to set up in India.

The highlights of the event:

The French Clean Energy Days India 2023 will include several eminent events fostering synergies between both French and Indian energy ecosystems for enabling India's clean energy transition.

Elecrama Exhibition, February 18th to 22nd, Noida: India and France being strategic partners in the Power sector, a French pavilion will be organized at Elecrama (Hall 10) to promote French expertise. The pavilion will host French companies like TotalEnergies, Technip Energies and Schneider Electric along with the showcase of solutions from 23 other clean energy companies. This will also serve as a platform for potential business partners to engage with the companies.

Clean Energy Working Group, February 21st, New Delhi: Experts from the Indian and French energy sector will unite over a dedicated working group session to discuss topics like green financing, new perspectives for renewable energies in India, strategies for sustainable and decarbonized Indian industry, building resilient power systems and so on.

French Clean Energy Night, February 21st, New Delhi: His Excellency Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India, will host a networking soiree at the French Residence inviting 120+ energy sector experts. The event will kick-start with keynote addresses by platinum partners of the event namely TotalEnergies and Udyen & Jain Associates.

EDF's Suppliers' Day, February 23rd, Mumbai: This will be a unique platform where French utility giant, EDF will throw light on achievements for Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project to the Indo-French nuclear supply chain, followed by networking and B2B meetings. This event will witness the participation of around 150 participants from across the country.

Clean Energy Roadshow 20th to 23rd February, New Delhi & Mumbai: Meetings with major Indian authorities, key private players and potential partners will take place during this sequence, encouraging and strengthening business partnerships.

The Indo-French Clean Energy Cooperation

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an ambitious target at COP26 in Glasgow (- 45 per cent of the emissions intensity of its GDP by 2030 compared to 2005 levels), The Ambassador of France in India, Emmanuel Lenain, pledged his support to India, "We all share the objectives to increase the share of renewables in the energy matrix. France will fully support India to achieve the ambitious target set by PM Modi at COP26 in Glasgow."

The Indo-French relations have undergone notable milestones in the last few years like the successful launch of the International Solar Alliance in 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and President Macron, an agreement (MoU) between relevant Ministries on renewable energy (biomass, solar, wind and hydrogen) in 2021 or the submission in 2021 of an offer to build 6 EPRs at the Jaitapur site.

Recently in October 2022, India and France endorsed a bilateral roadmap on green hydrogen to work together on building a regulatory framework for developing a decarbonised hydrogen value chain, the carbon-content certification, fostering R&D and supporting the partnerships between French and Indian energy industries.

Moreover, French SMEs, in the energy sector have strong expertise and wish to use their knowledge to develop new strategic partnerships in India.

List of Companies participating at the French Clean Energy Days India 2023 trade mission:

Platinum partners: EDF | TotalEnergies | UJA

Gold partners: Schneider Electric | Technip Energies

AHD - Acieries Hachette et Driout | Assystem | Bertin Instruments | Capgemini | Celeros Flow Technology | DEF Energie & Environnement | E. BEAUDREY ET COMPAGNIE | EGIS | EKIUM | Electric Power Generation Leroy-Somer | Energy Pool Development | ERMES Electronics | Fluidyn | GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE | IDOM | Kury Ingenierie | Mirion Technologies | Nuvia | OAKRIDGE SAS | Schneider Electric | Think Smart Grids | TRACTEBEL ENGINEERING S.A.

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

Press contacts for more details:Nivedita AgarwalCommunications Officer at Business France Indianivedita.agarwal@businessfrance.fr

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor