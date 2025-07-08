From Finish Lines to Spotlights: Gitanjali Lenka’s Journey to the Crown

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: A celebration of resilience, grace, and limitless ambition unfolded at the grand finale of Mrs. India – Empress of The Nation 2025, held on June 29, 2025, at the luxurious HYATT Pune. Among the 53 extraordinary women crowned that evening was Gitanjali Lenka from Thane, who was honored as the Elite 2nd Runner-Up and awarded the prestigious title of ‘Mrs. Achiever'. The evening sparkled with glamour and warmth, and was further elevated by the presence of celebrity guests Rohit Roy and Tanisha Mukherjee, who added star power and encouragement to the proceedings. The event is the brainchild of Anjana Mascarenhas and Karl Mascarenhas of Diva Pageants (www.divapageants.com).

A professional athlete, certified running coach, and founder of “Speedies”, Gitanjali is no stranger to grit and growth. She currently serves as the Head Coach of Skechers GORUN Club, training people across age groups to embrace fitness with purpose and passion. Her journey to the crown is a natural extension of her life's mission: empowering others through endurance, discipline, and belief in one's potential.

“As a marathon runner and coach, I've always believed in embracing challenges – whether on the road, in life, or now, on stage,” Gitanjali shares. “Mrs. India, Empress of the Nation, gave me the chance to represent strong, self-made women in their 50s who are still running toward dreams, goals, and new beginnings. I wanted to show that age is no barrier to confidence, health, or beauty.”

Balancing motherhood and ambition, Gitanjali's proudest cheerleaders have always been her children. “My daughter and son have seen me rise through struggles, train hard, and stay true to myself. Their faith in me pushed me to take this bold step.”

On stepping into the spotlight, Gitanjali compares it to her races: “It felt like the start line of a big marathon – nervous but ready. Years of running taught me to wear my confidence and enjoy the moment. But it was the grooming, motivation, and support from Anjana Ma'am and Karl Sir that helped me bring my best self to that stage.”

For Gitanjali, this crown isn't a finish line – it's a milestone in an ongoing journey. “I want to use this platform to inspire more women to believe in themselves, invest in their health, and never give up on their dreams, no matter their age. Whether it's completing a 5K or walking on stage, I'm here to cheer them on every step of the way.”

Looking ahead, she is determined to expand her running goals internationally, with plans to participate in global marathons and spread her message of fitness, confidence, and ageless ambition.

That's not all – Gitanjali now sets her sights on representing India at international pageant platforms, with every confidence that she will bring home pride, recognition, and accolades.

With a heart that races for change and a stride that never stops, Gitanjali Lenka is running the ultimate marathon – one that leads to inspiration, impact, and legacy.

