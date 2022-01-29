From Space Academy in Hong Kong to Women-owned businesses from U.S.A; India driving the Innovation and Diversity Narrative at RISE World Summit 2022

The RISE World Summit, an open platform for global discourse on thematic issues, organized by RISE Infinity Foundation and Idobro Impact Solutions, is hosting its 9th edition from 3-5th February 2022, with an ambitious goal of engaging 100+ countries under 20 formats of interaction ranging from signature roundtables to film festivals and much more, while curating a network of networks brought together by 120+ global partners.

This year's speakers include Prof. Philip Kotler, Father of Modern Marketing, Gopal Shankar Narayan, Advocate at Supreme Court of India, and Elizabeth A. Vazquez, CEO & Co-Founder, WEConnect International and 150+ other thematic and domain experts from around the globe. The Summit is one of a kind co-created and co-located convening of thought leaders, experts and learners that influence action and outcomes on the SDGs for the year ahead. The theme for the year is "Innovation and Diversity - Time to change from D&I to I&D". This is to emphasise that Innovation is the need of the hour if we have to achieve the sustainable development goals Agenda 2030 and Diversity will be the facilitator and growth driver.

The 2021 summit was a resounding success; joined by 1000+ participants from 55 countries engaged over 36 hours relay programming across 8 time zones led by 65 visionary partners and thought leaders such as Cherie Blair, Amitabh Kant, Ambassador Gideon Behar, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, Cheryl Pinto, Yosef Abramowitz and more.

This year, the summit will host subject matter experts to indulge in brainstorming sessions of topics ranging from healthcare to financial literacy to sustainable agriculture and more. Covering the entire spectrum of SDGs with inputs from global experts joining from Hong Kong, U.S.A, U.K, Australia, New York, Ghana, Germany, Malaysia and numerous other countries. These belong not only to the social sector but are also academicians, government representatives, Chambers of Commerce, entrepreneurs, business-owners, students, and anyone who is passionate about taking action to create a better world.

Karon Shaiva, Convenor, RISE PECOWorld shares, "It will take a network of networks to find solutions that cover every person, region, and issues the world faces. So partnership is the only real answer to leave no one behind as envisaged in the SDGs and make things work. After all, for a Better World and a Greener Planet, It takes Action ..... and Collaboration."

The RISE World Summit is also anchored by Steering Council members - Rajeshwari Chandrasekar, Chief of Office, UNICEF - Maharashtra, Anna Lekvall, Consul General - Sweden Consulate in Mumbai, Cheryl Kiser - Executive Director, Lewis Institute & Babson Social Innovation Lab, Prof. N. Vinod Chandra Menon - Founder Member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Govt of India Council, Vineet Patni - Former president of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Anshu Gupta, Founder-Goonj and Magsaysay awardee, and Dev Bhattacharya - Business Head, New Ventures - Aditya Birla Group, and guided by its Board members - Walter Vieira, Former chairman, International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, Carol Andrade, Dean of St. Pauls Institute of Communication Education, Anuradha Bhavnani, Advisor/ Mentor/Consultant/Angel Investor and Paula Mariwala, Founder/Co-President, Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs India, MD, Seedfund Advisors.

Some of the partners driving much needed conversations at the summit are UNICEF (India), WEConnect International, Save the Children, Orion Astropreneur Space Academy (Hong Kong), Swedish Institute, Babson College, World Food Programme, Tata Capital, SmartAid International (Australia), Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA), Meaningful Business (London), HIT - Holon Institute of Technology (Israel), Aam Digital (Germany), British Council, and Rotary International, to name a few.

Signup today for the summit at

For more information please visit or write to us at deepakn@riseinfinity.org

Karon Shaiva is the Convenor of the RISE PECOWorld, an innovative space for thought leaders to influence action and outcomes for the SDGs. She firmly believes that PEACE is the ultimate indicator of development, not the esoteric variety, but one that comes from the absence of conflict, be it internal or external between people, people v/s nature or nature v/s nature. Karon is passionate about people-powered solutions based on Partnership, Entrepreneurship, Citizenship, and Ownership (PECO) to address some (if not ALL) of the world's most pressing issues in a Shared World.

Karon Shaiva is constantly connecting people because together we multiply our impact. She is the Chief Impact Officer of IDOBRO Impact Solutions and the Managing Trustee of RISE Infinity Foundation.

The RISE Infinity Foundations (RIF) established in 2014, strengthens individuals and institutions for positive action and collective impact on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The aim objective is to help create a more Responsible, Inclusive, Sustainable and Eco-Friendly society.

Idobro's end-to-end approach seeks to overcome systemic barriers, provide market-based solutions and forge alliances driven by shared values and activated at 3 levels in the ecosystem. In the past 12 years, Idobro has established itself as a resource centre for Research, Implementation, Stakeholder Relations and Evaluation. We apply the critical lens of Gender, Innovation, Finance and Technology (GIFT), for deeper insights into diversity, inclusion and sustainability issues.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor