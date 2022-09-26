FSII donated Rs 20 Lakh (USD 25000) to the benefit sharing fund of FAO's ITPGRFA

Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) donated INR 20 lakh (USD 25000) to the Benefit Sharing Fund of Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA) showing support for the work of the Benefit Sharing Fund.

The donation was done at the 9th session of the Governing Body of the ITPGRFA ongoing in New Delhi.

Dr Arvind Kapur, Vice Chairman, FSII said, "Today, we would like to make a donation of INR 20 lakh (USD 25000) as an addition to the other financial contributions regularly made by the seed sector globally. However, I would like to highlight that the non-financial contributions of the seed sector towards food security are in no way comparable to this donation."

Dr Ajai Rana, Vice Chairman, FSII said, "The Treaty is of particular importance for the FSII members as it provides a fair and simple mechanism for access and benefit sharing of germplasm, critical to breed varieties adapted to the local needs of Indian farmers. Every day, the seed sector across the world is working to provide farmers with the varieties that can help them make a decent living out of their hard work."

Dr Shivendra Bajaj, Executive Director, FSII said, "FSII members have publicly communicated their support for the objectives of the Treaty and have stated that the Treaty is the preferred mechanism for access and benefit sharing related to germplasm. We strongly agree that PGRFA must be conserved, improved, and made available on a global basis to breeders for the good of all humankind. We are committed to continue to deliver benefits that directly contribute to food security through the Breeders' Exemption and quality seed."

The ITPGRFA is a specialized international regime designed to facilitate the conservation and sustainable use of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture i.e., germplasm, and generate fair and equitable benefit sharing resulting from seed sales based on use. The ITPGRFA is harmonized with international regimes that support conservation, sustainable use and fair and equitable benefit sharing for all organisms, specifically the CBD and the Nagoya Protocol on access and benefit sharing.

FSII is an association whose member companies are engaged in research-based breeding applications and seed technologies, enabling farmers to adopt technology driven farming solutions to improve agricultural productivity in a sustainable manner, minimizing pre- and post-harvest losses.

AAI is a special interest group of FSII. The focus of the association is to create awareness amongst farmers and stakeholders regarding the advances in agri-technology, seeds, plant-breeding innovations around the world and the benefits it could provide to the farmers of a developing country like India. The objective of AAI is to encourage investment in research in agricultural technologies, to protect the IP rights of these innovations and bring farmers close to biotech crops, thus, leading to a sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor