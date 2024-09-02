Funds from Digital Bharat Nidhi will be utilised to ensure equal access to telecom services: Scindia

New Delhi [India], September 2 : The Department of Telecommunication on Monday notified the 'Telecommunications (Administration of Digital Bharat Nidhi) Rules, 2024'

According to the Ministry of Communication, the new rules aims to enhance the management and implementation of 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' initiative which is established under section 24(1) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023

The Universal Service Obligation Fund which was created under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 has now been rechristened as 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' vide section 24(1) of the Telecommunications Act, 2024, and it now addresses new areas which may require support from 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' in changing technological times.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia in a post on X described the new rules as the reflection of Government's commitment to ensure equal access to telecom services and strengthen India's mission towards Viksit Bharat.

The minister said "@DoTIndia is proud to share that the first rules of The Telecom Act 2023, 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' are now in effect. This reflects our commitment to ensure equal access to telecom services and in turn strengthen India's mission of becoming Viksit Bharat @ 2047"

The rules stipulate that funds from the Digital Bharat Nidhi will be allocated to projects aimed at improving telecommunication services in underserved and remote areas and for underserved groups of the society, such as, women, persons with disabilities and economically and socially weaker sections.

The schemes and projects funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi need to meet one or more of criteria stipulated in the rules. These include projects for provision of telecommunication services, including mobile and broadband services and telecommunication equipment required for delivery of telecommunication services, and enhancing telecom security; improving access and affordability of telecom services and introduction of next generation telecommunication technologies in underserved rural, remote and urban areas.

The criteria for undertaking schemes and project under 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' also include promoting innovation, research and development; promotion and commercialisation of Indigenous technology development and associated intellectual property including the creation of regulatory sandboxes.

The criteria also include developing and establishing relevant standards to meet national requirements and their standardisation international standardisation bodies; encouraging start-ups in the telecommunications sector; to create bridge between the academia, research institutes, start-ups and industry for capacity building and development; and to promote sustainable and green technologies in telecommunications sector. These projects are aimed at achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

It is also provided that any Implementer, receiving funding from the 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' for establishing, operating, maintaining or expanding a telecommunication network, shall share and make available such telecommunication network/services on an open and non-discriminatory basis.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023, was passed by the Parliament in December 2023, it received the assent of President of India on December 24, 2023 and was published in the official Gazette on the same day.

The ministry added that guided by the principles of Samavesh (Inclusion), Suraksha (Security), Vriddhi (Growth), and Tvarit (Responsiveness), the Act aims to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The provisions related with Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) are contained in Section 24-26, Chapter V of the Act.

