Furnitech Luxe Introduces the Iris Collection

Jinal Shah, Director and Principal Designer, Furnitech

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Furnitech Luxe, India’s leading manufacturer of upholstered furniture has now launched the ‘Iris Collection. Designed using Italian Leather, every piece has its own marks, bruises, and personal characteristics. Lather in use is passionately crafted and is naturally flexible. Jinal Shah, Founder & Principal Designer of Furnitech has attempted to keep the living space with an insightful blend of form and function. According to Jinal the Iris Collection perfectly embodies the luxurious living room of your dreams, with comfort that will add warmth, and character and truly appeal to your refined sensibilities.

Iris Collection works on the ethos of producing the ecstasy of owning an affordable luxurious, high-quality, and consciously designed product. Lovingly crafted, inspired by emerging global trends. The Iris collection is crafted using the Special premium faux leather that feels like the best leather. It is pet friendly, scratch resistant and mushy like feathers that gives a luxurious feel. Also has world-class styles and aesthetics along with an alluring palette of colours to choose from. The collection designed by design enthusiasts combines vibrant hues and various elements & materials to bring out the best of fashion furniture. The bespoke Sofas of the Iris Collection is available in various ranges of color to enhance the beauty of your living room.

Furnitech has been awarded ZeD certification by the Government of India, which stands for production through recyclable materials, ensuring zero wastage during the process. With 24 years of expertise, cutting-edge technology including CRM, IVR software, automated manufacturing, an evolved Supply chain system, and High warranted products, Furnitech has created a world-class showcase to cater to Indian homes and establishments.

Visit: https://www.furnitech.in/

