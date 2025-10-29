Future-Ready Protection: Tata AIA's Digital Leap Redefining Life Insurance Experience

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Buying life insurance is one of the most important financial decisions a person makes, yet for many, the process often feels complex and time-consuming. Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, is changing that experience with the launch of its Underwriting Rule Engine (URE) designed to make life insurance simpler, faster, and more transparent for every consumer.

At the heart of URE is a blend of machine learning, Gen AI, and big data analytics that automates the traditionally slow, paper-heavy underwriting process. When a consumer applies for a policy, URE instantly analyzes their data, including medical history and lifestyle information, cross-referencing it against pre-programmed rules to assess risk. Based on this analysis, it generates a real-time risk assessment and approves or rejects the application, eliminating manual intervention and significantly speeding up processing.

Additionally, URE uses AI-driven reflexive questioning during tele-medical exams to gather precise health data, reducing the need for physical tests and minimizing delays. This results in a faster, smoother, and more efficient experience from application to approval.

Simplifying Life Insurance for everyone

Traditionally, underwriting involved multiple manual steps, medical tests, and long waiting periods. With URE, Tata AIA has revolutionized the process, ensuring a seamless experience for consumers. Now, consumers can benefit from:

- Faster approvals: Policies can be issued in just a few days.

- Less paperwork: Key information and medical details are captured digitally.

- Fewer medical tests: Many applications are approved based on simple tele-medical conversations.

- More transparency: Consumers are informed about decisions in real time, building trust and confidence.

As a result, policy issuance that once took weeks can now be completed within few hours, helping families get the protection they need when they need it most.

Enhancing trust through data and innovation

Tata AIA's approach combines the power of data with the promise of fairness. By drawing insights from secure internal and external data sources, the company ensures that each decision is based on facts, not assumptions. This helps make the process more consistent, while also safeguarding consumers from delays, errors, or excessive medical requirements.

The outcome is a system that not only improves how fast consumers are insured, but also how confidently claims are processed later ensuring smoother experiences at every step of the journey.

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Arora, Chief of Operations, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said: "TATA AIA is steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation, prioritising consumer-centricity, and achieving operational excellence, setting new benchmarks in the insurance industry. The introduction of the Underwriting Rule Engine marks a significant leap in our digital transformation, enabling faster, more consistent, and scalable underwriting decisions, aligned with our core philosophy of consumer obsession. This initiative also reflects our commitment to best-in-class consumer service, demonstrated by our claim settlement ratio and industry-leading persistency across four of five persistency cohorts."

Commitment That Goes Beyond Technology

Along with this innovation, Tata AIA continues to lead the industry in consumer trust and reliability. In FY 2024-25, the company achieved an Individual Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.41%, ensuring timely financial support for policyholders and their families. Tata AIA also ranks #1 in four out of five Persistency cohorts, proving that consumers stay with the brand for the long term.

This consumer-first approach recently earned Tata AIA's URE initiative a nomination for Best Digital Transformation Strategy at the Bharat Insurance Summit & Awards 2025.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts.

(*Applicable for individual life insurance policies only)

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

