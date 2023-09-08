G20 Summit: "Giving chance to foreign guests to experience UPI," says Kashyap Balakrishnan

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Kashyap Balakrishnan, the General Manager of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said that India's UPI system has become a global benchmark for secure digital transactions.

As India plays host to the G20 Summit, it is not just global diplomacy taking centre stage but also the country's strides in digital payments.

Balakrishnan told ANI,"Through our stall, we are showing the growth of digital payments in India and giving chance to foreign guests to experience UPI. We are also giving an opportunity to experience other modes of contactless payments. India's UPI system has become a global benchmark for effortless and secure digital transactions, revolutionizing the way people manage their finances".

Balakrishnan emphasized, “We are also demonstrating how NRIs can make payments from abroad using the Bharat Bill Payment System."

One particularly intriguing aspect of the exhibition is the demonstration of how Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) can make payments from abroad using the Bharat Bill Payment System. This innovation underscores India's commitment to providing convenient financial solutions to its global diaspora.

The participation of the RBI at the G20 Summit serves as a testament to India's financial innovation and its eagerness to share these advancements with the international community.

As the world looks toward a digital future, India is leading the way, and its showcase at the G20 Summit is a clear testament to its commitment to innovation in the financial sector.

