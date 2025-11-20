Galgotias University Student Secures 60 LPA at Microsoft

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20: For Devansh Bajaj, a B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (Batch of 2027) student at Galgotias University, achieving a Rs. 60 LPA total package at Microsoft is not just a personal milestone, it's a reflection of how curiosity, persistence, and structured mentorship can shape exceptional outcomes. His journey from a passionate learner to securing a role with one of the world's most innovative tech companies illustrates the power of industry-focused education that blends academic rigor with hands-on learning.

When curiosity meets opportunity

Devansh's fascination with technology began early, driven by the question of how software could simplify everyday life. This curiosity found direction at Galgotias University, where an outcome-driven curriculum, coding-centric culture, and innovation-driven environment helped him translate that interest into expertise. Choosing Computer Science wasn't merely a choice of degree; it was a decision to dive deep into the logic, creativity, and structure behind modern technology.

Turning skills into success

At Galgotias, Devansh gained more than theoretical knowledge, he built capabilities that aligned with global industry standards. Through continuous focus on Data Structures and Algorithms (DSA), competitive programming sessions, and project-based learning, he developed the problem-solving acumen essential for high-impact tech roles.

Participation in hackathons, coding challenges, and innovation projects further honed his ability to design scalable, efficient solutions under real-world constraints. "Every project or coding competition was a new chance to test myself, learn, and grow. The ecosystem here keeps you motivated to push your limits," Devansh shared.

Preparing for the global stage

What makes success stories like Devansh's stand out is how early preparation begins at Galgotias. The Career Planning and Development Division (CPDD), along with dedicated faculty mentors, ensures that students receive sustained guidance through mock interviews, technical workshops, and mentorship programs that strengthen both technical depth and professional confidence.

His internship with Microsoft, accompanied by a monthly stipend of Rs. 1,00,000, became a turning point, allowing him to apply classroom learning to real-world systems and gain global exposure that paved the way for his full-time placement.

A testament to Galgotias' excellence

Devansh's achievement is not an isolated case but part of a larger success story emerging from Galgotias University's industry-aligned learning ecosystem. The university's focus on experiential learning, coding excellence, and interdisciplinary collaboration continues to produce graduates ready to excel at top global organizations.

"Devansh's success reinforces our commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals. At Galgotias, we create an ecosystem where ambition meets opportunity and innovation leads to impact," said Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universitiespublic and private combinedthis achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

