Gannon & Scott has Signed a Definitive Agreement to join Metalor Technologies

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

Switzerland [Europe], October 29: Gannon & Scott, a leading provider of precious metal refining and recovery services in North America, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to join Metalor Technologies, one of the most respected names in the global precious metals industry and part of TANAKA. The transaction is expected to close following approval by regulatory authorities, after which Gannon & Scott will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Metalor Technologies, enhancing the capabilities of both organisations and positioning them to better serve their worldwide customer base.

Founded in 1919, Gannon & Scott has earned a strong reputation for secure, environmentally responsible refining solutions across industries, including electronics, aerospace, electroplating, medical devices, and jewelry manufacturing. With facilities in Rhode Island and Arizona, the company is recognised for its proprietary thermal reduction technology and waste minimisation processes — innovations that align seamlessly with Metalor Technologies' global standards for excellence.

“We are thrilled to become part of an organisation that shares our commitment to innovation, customer success, and sustainable growth,” said Christopher Jones, President of Gannon & Scott. “This partnership allows us to build on our strengths while gaining new resources and opportunities. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver even greater results for our customers, employees, and partners.”

A Stronger Offering for Customers

As part of Metalor Technologies, Gannon & Scott customers will benefit from:

Expanded refining capabilities across all precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium) through global sourcing and recycling channels.

Access to high-purity precious metals, technical products, compounds, and chemicals.

Advanced technology and analytical services are powered by Metalor Technologies' international laboratories and R&D network.

A global refining infrastructure enabling more agile service to international operations.

“Since 1919, Gannon & Scott has consistently grown. Becoming part of Metalor Technologies provides a tremendous opportunity to accelerate that growth,” said Joe Peixoto, CEO of Gannon & Scott. “It opens the door to new capabilities, new markets, and new professional development opportunities for our employees. Our customers can be assured that the high level of service, trust, and security they've always relied on will remain unchanged — now strengthened by access to a broader suite of products and services.”

Customers can expect a seamless transition. In particular, Gannon & Scott's leadership team, skilled workforce, facilities, and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged.

“The acquisition of Gannon & Scott, the most reputable secondary refiner in the United States, represents a strategic step in strengthening Metalor Technologies' vertical integration,” said Nicolas Carrera, CEO of Metalor Technologies. “By securing direct access to low-grade materials such as electronic waste, we reinforce our commitment to sustainable sourcing and responsible recycling of precious metals, while expanding our ability to serve customers and partners with greater efficiency and environmental responsibility.” “Joining the forces of Gannon & Scott with our existing refining operations in the United States, which have recently begun refining PGMs, will significantly enhance our ability to serve the American market,” said Dr. Yuxing Shang, President of Metalor Technologies' Refining Group. “This integration allows us to expand the range of services we can offer to both current and future customers in North America, combining advanced capabilities with the trusted expertise of Gannon & Scott.”

“We warmly welcome the collaboration between Gannon & Scott and Metalor,” said Koichiro (Frank) Tanaka, Group CEO of TANAKA. “Their partnership will create new synergies within TANAKA, further strengthening our shared commitment to sustainable and responsible precious metal refining for customers and industries worldwide.”

About Gannon & Scott

Gannon & Scott provides precious metal refining, thermal processing, and secure materials recovery services to businesses across North America. With operations in Cranston, RI, and Phoenix, AZ, the company serves sectors including electronics, plating, jewelry, aerospace, and certified destruction.

About Metalor Technologies

Founded in 1852, Metalor is a global leader in precious metals refining, advanced materials, and fine chemicals. Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and more than 1,550 employees worldwide, Metalor is recognised for its refining excellence, high-quality products, and long-standing partnerships across banking, luxury goods, electronics, and chemical sectors. The company is part of TANAKA.

About TANAKA

Founded in 1885 and headquartered in Japan, TANAKA offers a broad range of advanced precious metal materials for industrial use, as well as assets and jewelry. As a global precious metals specialist, TANAKA's group companies worldwide collaborate in procurement, R&D, manufacturing, sales, customer service, and recycling to deliver comprehensive products and services. The group has 5,591 employees, and its consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2024 totalled 846.9 billion yen (approximately 5.96 billion USD).

Press inquiries

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.html

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor