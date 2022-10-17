Garuda Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Canada sign MoU to collaborate on drones, drone systems

Garuda Aerospace and Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate Garuda Aerospace's Made-In-India drones with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems' advanced uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) software solutions for defence and commercial purposes.

"I am delighted and thrilled to be working with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems. This partnership will give Garuda Aerospace a strong competitive edge to cement market dominance in several sectors," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and chief executive officer, Garuda Aerospace, said.

"Ever since our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji launched 100 Garuda drones in 100 locations across the country and MS Dhoni became our brand ambassador, Garuda Aerospace has built a tremendous order book with immense credibility to deliver drones to various sectors and this is why global corporations, like Lockheed Martin, have faith in Garuda as worthy partners," concluded Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

A joint statement said the companies were committing to exploring expanded partnership opportunities -- working closely to build a strong data processing capability and develop joint algorithms which will cater to a wide range of drones and various drone-based service applications in sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, large scale mapping and industrial inspection.

"For over 30 years, our team has developed advanced software solutions for the UAS market and we look forward to working with Garuda Aerospace to bring that technology and experience to their Made-In-India drones. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to support the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India. This will be a step forward in bringing world-class drone software solutions to diverse market segments in India and creating high-tech job opportunities," said Michael Baker, general manager of Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems.

Garuda Aerospace recently commenced its USD 30 million Series A round at USD 250 million valuation. Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in and is also the brand ambassador of the company. Garuda Aerospace boasts of a drone fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots across 26 different cities. Garuda Aerospace has been termed as India's most valuable start-up and expects to be India's first drone unicorn start-up in the near future.

( With inputs from ANI )

