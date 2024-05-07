Gautam Adani casts vote in Ahmedabad, urges people to vote to "shape future of India"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 : Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote along with his family during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

After casting his vote, Adani took to social media to share his experience and encourage fellow citizens to participate in the electoral process.

In a post on social media platform X, Adani expressed his pride in voting with his family and emphasized the importance of voting as a fundamental right, privilege, and responsibility of every citizen. "Every vote is a powerful voice in our democracy. Cast your vote for shaping the future of India," he said.

The industrialist was seen at the polling booth here with his wife, Priti Adani, and son, Karan Adani, along with his daughter-in-law, Paridhi Adani.

"India is progressing forward, and will continue to advance further," Adani told mediapersons after exercising his franchise.

He highlighted the significance of election day, described it as a "great festival of democracy." He said, "Today is this great festival of democracy, and I urge all citizens to come out and cast their vote."

Meanwhile, Pranav Adani, the Director of Adani Enterprises and the nephew of Gautam Adani took to X to post, "India's elections aren't just the world's largest. They are a remarkable showcase of diversity and unity, where every vote counts. I just voted, fulfilling my constitutional duty. Now it's your turn! Make your voice heard. Cast your vote."

Ahmedabad, one of the key constituencies in Gujarat, witnessed a significant voter turnout during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

