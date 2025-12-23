GemLab Expands Presence in Delhi with the Grand Opening of Its Gemstone Experience Showroom in Dwarka

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: GemLab, India's most trusted name in certified coloured gemstones, proudly announced the opening of its new Coloured Gemstone Experience Showroom in Dwarka, marking another milestone in its journey toward redefining gemstone retail across India. The inauguration was graced by Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, India, who commended GemLab's efforts in promoting ethical gemstone trade and customer transparency.

The ceremony witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of business associates, loyal customers, and members of the GemLab leadership team, led by Mr. Dawinder Singh, CEO, GemLab India.

A Milestone for Delhi's Gemstone Market

The Dwarka Showroom launch reflects GemLab's continued commitment to making certified gemstones accessible and trustworthy for every consumer. Designed as a modern retail space blending science, spirituality, and luxury, the Showroom features real-time gemstone verification, scientific consultation by expert gemologists.

Speaking at the event, Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat said:

"GemLab's initiative is not only uplifting the gemstone industry but also empowering customers with knowledge and trust. I am delighted to see such ethical entrepreneurship emerging from India's capital."

Innovation Meets Authenticity

GemLab's Dwarka Experience Showroom integrates cutting-edge technology based verification systems such as:

- GIN (Gem Identification Number) - An 8-digit UID for every certified gemstone.

- GTS (Gem Track System) - To verify the Authenticity of Certification.

- Ethically Sourced Stones - Transparent, conflict-free procurement process.

The showroom's refined design and immersive display zones highlight GemLab's dedication to craftsmanship, technology, and customer confidence.

A Strong Call for Gemstone Enthusiasts : Choose Certified Gemstones with Confidence

In a marketplace where authenticity defines value, GemLab urges customers to make certified gemstones their first and only choice. Whether purchasing for astrological purposes, investment, wellness, or luxury, certified gemstones ensure that every rupee you spend is backed by scientific verification, ethical sourcing, and complete peace of mind.

Every gemstone at GemLabbe it blue sapphire, yellow sapphire, ruby, emerald, coral, cat's eye, hessonite, or any other coloured stoneis meticulously tested by expert gemologists and issued an 8-digit Gem Identification Number (GIN). This unique GIN allows customers to verify the stone's origin, treatment status, authenticity, and grading through the GTS Gem Track System, making GemLab one of India's most transparent gemstone brands.

In an era where treated, synthetic, and imitation stones flood the market, choosing uncertified gems comes with risk. A certified gemstone, however, safeguards your investment, strengthens astrological outcomes, and ensures you receive the purity, quality, and natural energy you expect.

GemLab invites customers to visit any of its Experience Showrooms to explore a curated selection of scientifically certified gemstones, transparent pricing, personalized consultation, and customized jewellery options. Whether you are purchasing your first gemstone or adding to your collection, trust GemLab for authenticity you can see, verify, and feel.

Choose Certified. Choose Authentic. Choose GemLab.

Expanding Horizons - From India to the World

Following successful launches in Noida, Rohtak and Amritsar, the Dwarka expansion marks another step toward GemLab's national and international vision. With ongoing discussions for global partnerships in the UK, USA, and the Middle East, GemLab continues to position itself as a global ambassador of certified coloured gemstones.

Mr. Dawinder Singh, CEO of GemLab, remarked:

"GemLab Experience Showroom in New Delhi, Dwarka represents the perfect balance between science and spirituality in gemstone retail. It reinforces our promise of authenticity, transparency, and trust for every customer who walks through our doors."

'Entrepreneurial Opportunities Through the GemLab Franchise Network'

As the certified gemstone sector expands across India and major global markets, GemLab is inviting ambitious entrepreneurs to join its fast-growing franchise network. With rising demand in India, Dubai, the United Kingdom & Ireland (UKI), and Canada, GemLab offers a powerful platform for individuals seeking a credible, future-ready business that blends luxury retail with scientific authenticity.

For first-time business ownersand especially for families or professionals returning to India under reverse migrationGemLab provides an exceptional opportunity to build a stable, respected, and high-value enterprise. The model eliminates the traditional complexities of the jewellery trade by offering scientifically certified, graded, and uniformly priced gemstones, allowing new entrepreneurs to operate with complete confidence.

Franchise partners gain the advantage of GemLab's turnkey business system, which includes Showroom design, staff training, product certification, inventory planning, technology integration, and nationwide marketing support. Whether setting up a full-scale Exclusive Experience Showroom or launching a Shop-in-Shop franchise within an existing retail environment, partners benefit from plug-and-play operational ease and a strong brand reputation.

The domestic Indian market is experiencing unprecedented demand for natural certified gemstones due to astrological relevance, rising luxury aspirations, and increasing consumer awareness. Similarly, international hubs like Dubai, London, Birmingham, Toronto, and Vancouver are seeing growing interest from diaspora communities seeking authentic, traceable gemstones.

With its robust processes, innovative retail formats, and expanding global footprint, GemLab offers a high-growth, low-risk entrepreneurial pathway for those seeking to start or restart their business journey with a trusted brand.

About GemLab

GemLab is India's leading certified gemstone brand, dedicated to authenticity, scientific verification, and customer empowerment. With its expanding network of Certified Coloured Gemstone Experience Showrooms, GemLab combines modern retail excellence with traditional values, offering customers certified gemstones with complete transparency.

Helpline: +91 92161 12244

Email: franchise@gemlabworld.com

www.gemlabworld.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor