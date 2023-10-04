GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 4: Renowned German Brand "Beurer" has launched their premium StylePro Ocean haircare range in India market.

They are now available at Amazon & Myntra.

Amazon Store: https://amzn.to/3JTIpqs

Myntra Store : https://bit.ly/3NiAsgu

Unleash Your Hair's Inner Brilliance with Beurer's StylePro Ocean Series

Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and Personal Care. Today, the long-established company leads the way in several product fields in this segment; The family-run company operates a global distribution network in more than 100 countries and currently has a workforce of around 900. You can find more information at www.beurer.com.

"Our vision at Beurer is to enhance health and personal care across India through innovative healthcare and personal care solutions, ensuring every individual can live a healthier & happier life."-

Stanley Joseph - Chairman, Beurer India

The Beurer's StylePro Ocean Series isn't just a collection of hair care products. they're companions in your journey to self-expression. Each tool is a demonstration of the combination of style and innovation, where functionality is seamlessly intertwined with beauty. Every time you reach for these tools, you're not simply watching out for your hair; you're embracing a lifestyle of luxury, elegance, and distinction.

"Over the years, Beurer has built a positive brand reputation for delivering effective and reliable health, Beauty, and wellness solutions. Positive reviews and recommendations from satisfied customers have further contributed to our success."

V.S. Salil - CEO & Managing Director, Beurer India

The Beurer's StylePro Ocean Series, with its hair dryer, volumizing hair dryer brush and hair straightener helping you to Elevate your hair care routine. Enjoy the existence! where each strand tells a story, and every touch is a caress of style. Welcome to the pinnacle of hair care; welcome to a world where luxury is your everyday reality.

"Our products are available on leading marketplaces. Customers can also purchase them from our brand store - www.beurerindia.com. Beurer offers a 3-years warranty and boasts a widespread network of service centers across India. Our commitment to quality and convenience reinforces Beurer's dedication to customer satisfaction." - Arun Yadav, Head of Ecommerce, Beurer India.

A Symphony of Design and Performance: HC 35 Ocean Amazon.in: Home: Beauty Ocean Series

The blower and heating settings are displayed in color by an LED symbol and can be individually adjusted depending on your hair structure. The variable cold-air function fixes your hairstyle in place and the ergonomic design makes professional styling child's play. The removable styling nozzle allows the hair to be dried extremely precisely. With its compact size, the device has a power output of 1600-2000 watts. A storage bag is included in delivery so the hair dryer can be easily stored in a cupboard or travel bag.

Hair Straightener Beyond Compare : HS 50 Ocean Amazon.in: Home: Beauty Ocean Series

Straight, sleek, and sophisticated - the mantra of the modern-day goddess. Our luxury hair straightener takes this mantra and turns it into a reality. The new HS 50 Ocean Hair Straightener creates shiny, soft hair and elegant looks in no time at all. Several temperature settings are available (120-220 °C) and are shown on a practical LED display. Spring-mounted hot plates adapt to any hair structure and ensure comfortable use - without any annoying pulling on your hair. The ceramic keratin coating protects your hair during straightening and gives it a silky shine. The HS 50 Ocean also has an automatic switch-off after 30 minutes, a key lock and a plate locking mechanism for easy storage and transport. The 360-degree swivel joint makes it even easier to use. The hair straightener can be stored easily thanks to the hanging eyelet.

The Hot Air Brush Redefined Drying and styling in one step: HC 45 Ocean Amazon.in: Home: Beauty Ocean Series

The fusion of a brush and a dryer - a match made in hair care heaven. Our luxury hot air brushes redefine this union, elevating it to heights of excellence. Imagine effortlessly styling your hair while the gentle breeze of warm air caresses each strand. The HC 45 Ocean 2-in-1 Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush makes everything possible! You can use the device to dry your hair and create your own style at the same time. This not only saves time, but it enables you to easily create elegant looks without any additional equipment such as curling tongs or straighteners. There are two temperature and blower settings, plus the cold-air function, that can be used depending on your hair structure. The ceramic keratin-coated brush head optimally protects your hair during use. The oval shape of the device ensures a fantastic result because it means volume can be generated right at the roots. The ion function ensures your hair is sleek and prevents static charging. The device works with a powerful 1000 watts, and has a 360-degree swivel joint, as well as a practical hanging eyelet, meaning tangled cables are a thing of the past.

"Our products are available on leading marketplaces. Customers can also purchase them from our brand store - www.beurerindia.com. We are providing free home delivery across India. Beurer offers a 3-years warranty and boasts a widespread network of service centers across India. This commitment to quality and convenience reinforces Beurer's dedication to customer satisfaction." - Arun Yadav, Head of Ecommerce, Beurer India.

