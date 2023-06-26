Get a Students Plan on Bajaj Markets for a Holistic Child Care Coverage

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers cost-effective pocket insurance plans, and one among these is the Student's Plan cover. It provides adequate coverage to students, helping secure their future in case of emergencies.

With schools set to reopen across the country after summer vacations, parents can opt in for this pocket insurance plan to secure their child's education. As accidents and emergencies come unannounced, it helps to be prepared and the Student's Plan does just that.

Here is an overview of this pocket insurance plan, and the benefits it offers.

- Comprehensive coverage of up to Rs. 1 Lakh

- Annual premium of only Rs. 499

- Coverage for educational expenses in case of a parent's untimely demise

- Coverage for accidental death or total permanent disability due to accidents

- Coverage for fractures and other critical needs

- Hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs. 50,000, which comprises both pre-and post-hospitalisation expenses

Valid for a year, parents can buy this plan for children between the ages of 5 and 18 years. This pocket insurance plan offers coverage for most educational facilities, which includes schools, colleges and research institutions.

The Student's Plan pocket insurance is a smart way to prepare for the new academic year, and parents can get started easily on Bajaj Markets. The platform helps one manage many unexpected financial emergencies, and grants access to over 300 budget-friendly plans. Top pocket insurance plans include accident cover, wallet care, road trip coverage, hospital cash cover and more.

To get started, one need only log on to the website, fill the quick online form, pay the pocket-friendly annual premium and enjoy coverage.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor