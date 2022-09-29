Get Up To 70% Off For This Navratri 2022 Deal Festival From Lotus Electronics

The unmissable electronics sale in India is here for Navratri 2022. Get exciting deals and offers on your electronics products this Navratri from Lotus Electronics.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Lotus Electronics brings to you the Navratri Deal Festival from September 26, 2022, to October 5, 2022.

Customers can get up to 70% discount on all electronics available at Lotus Electronics (Online and Offline) and up to 10% cashback on their card shopping. Customers can also use coupon code ‘LOTUSDEAL’ to avail of a discount of ₹500 (Subjected to conditions).

Lotus Electronics provides customers with a wide range of electronic products such as TVs, Laptops, Smartphones, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Water Purifier RO, Microwave Ovens, and various brands like Sony, LG, OnePlus, HP, Lenovo, Vivo, Oppo, Godrej, Kent, and whatever one can think of.

During this festive season, Lotus is offering a range of irresistible discounts on electronic products for their customers – avail discounts on Audio Systems up to 70%, discounts on LEDs up to 60%, offers on Smartphones upto 52%, deals on Air Conditioners up to 50%, offers on Refrigerators up to 45% and many more. Some of the top trending deals of this 2022 festive season is the ‘Navratri Electronics Deal Festival’ at Lotus Electronics which includes amazing offers like,

Boat Bluetooth Speaker Stone Grenade Charcoal Black in just Rs.1,299 after 70% Off,

Amstrad HD LED TV 80 cm (32 inches) AM32HSV4D Black at Rs.13,599 after 60% off,

Samsung Android Smartphone S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage/ROM) G781BG Blue at Rs.35,999 after 52% Off

Haier Wall Mounted Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter HSU18C-NCW3B at Rs.34,499 after 50% Off

Haier Side By Side Refrigerator 630 Litres Inverter HRS-682SS Shiny Steel at Rs.75,999 after 45% Off

Lenovo Thin & Light Laptop i5, 11th, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD, Backlit KB, W1 Ideapad 3 82H802KYIN Arctic Grey at Rs.54,499 after 45% Off

McCoy Cloth Washer 7.0 Presto White Washing Machine at Rs.4,999 after 35% Off, and

LG Convection Microwave Oven 32 Litres MJEN326TL at Rs.20,099 after 30% Off.

Customers can now avail of the deal of five components offered by Lotus, during this festival of 9 days.

However, the electronic sale at Lotus Electronics is not just restricted to offers, but also products that are right for buyers, electronics offers that have savings through – corporate discounts by brands, discounts by Lotus Electronics, finance offers, simple EMIs, extended warranty, and so on. The electronics deals also include service that goes beyond providing information about a product or service to encompass installation and demonstration at home as well as providing complete satisfaction to customers. The deals on electronics products also mean an extraordinary shopping experience like none other and 22-year-old trust that establishes bonds and makes them stronger.

Bringing joy to one’s home on the first day of Navratri is what everyone would wish for. So, a visit to the Lotus Electronics store or logging in to www.lotuselectronics.com can definitely make your day joyous. The electronics tyohar at Lotus Electronics has the best deals both offline and online. They regularly come up with interesting electronics sales, offers, and other exciting deals that benefit customers.

Lotus Electronics, which started its operations in the year 2000 from Indore, is now spread over 8 cities with 19 showrooms. The store has a range of electronic products and is home to all national and international brands. The range includes ACs, washing machines, dishwashers, chimneys, air purifiers, water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, geysers, fans, mixers, mobiles, laptops, refrigerators, microwave ovens, atta makers, coffee makers, LEDs, Home theatres, game consoles, coolers, heaters, computers, cameras, personal care electronic items like hair dryers, trimmers, shavers, and more. Brands at Lotus include renowned names like Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Videocon, Voltas, Haier, Godrej, Lenovo, HP, Dell, etc. Lotus Electronics also offers high-end products like Amazon Fire Stick, ECHO DOT, Apple iPhone, Sony OLED, Samsung Fold 2, Bose, Samsung Family Hub Ref, LG Twin Wash, and more. One can enjoy free gifts, discounts, attractive exchange offers, flat discounts, company-specific offers, and more around the year at Lotus Electronics. The store has always sought to strengthen its stance of always offering something more and being more than an ordinary electronics showroom. It goes beyond just electronics and encompasses the entire range of unique experiences that one likes to enjoy. For example, Lotus Electronics not only focuses on a vast range of world-class electronic products and appliances but has a wide variety of deals and offers on electronics. Lotus Electronics backs all these offers with its legendary after-sales services, expert advice, extended warranty option, and also things like quick delivery, and more.

So for this 2022 Navratri, buy electronics and get khushiya this Navratri 2022. Plan your electronics shopping at Lotus Electronics soon!

