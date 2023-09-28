GIBS Business School - One of the Best PGDM/BBA College of India hosted TEDxGIBS Bangalore: Igniting Minds, Inspiring Change

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 28: In the heart of Bangalore, where the fusion of tradition and innovation thrives, GIBS Business School, renowned as one of the premier institutions for PGDM and BBA programs in India, played host to a transformative event on September 24, 2023. TEDxGIBS Bangalore, a monumental gathering of visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders, took center stage under the theme "IdeationX: Spark Your Ideas, Ignite Success." This extraordinary day marked a celebration of knowledge, creativity, and the boundless potential of human innovation.

IdeationX: The Call to Action:

IdeationX wasn't just a theme; it was a call to action, a reminder that ideas are the currency of progress. As we embarked on this extraordinary journey, it was abundantly clear that the extraordinary ideas shared on that stage had the potential to transform lives, industries, and even the course of history.

The Stellar Lineup:

Nine exceptional speakers graced the TEDxGIBS stage, each with a unique story and a passion for innovation. These individuals embodied the spirit of IdeationX, and their stories ignited sparks of creativity in the hearts of the audience.

· Dr Varun Kapoor: A law enforcement luminary who unveiled the world of cybersecurity, urging us to reshape it through behavioural change.

· Akhil Gupta: The Co-founder & CTO of NoBroker, who demonstrated how innovative concepts could reshape the real estate landscape.

· Padma Shri Dr. Kamini A. Rao: The pioneer of Assisted Reproduction in India, who shed light on revolutionizing reproductive healthcare.

· Vishakha R M: The MD & CEO of IndiaFirst Life Insurance, who challenged us to rethink the power balance in the financial sector.

· Aditi Chourasia: A fearless entrepreneur who emphasized the importance of a human-first approach in business.

· Vivek Kapoor: Co-Founder of Ayush Pay and Dineout, who discussed taking your professional life personally and finding the balance.

· Avi Sharma: The wonder boy with an IQ of 161, who showcased the importance of nurturing the 'X' factor beyond intelligence.

· Mangesh Natha Shinde: The CEO and Founder of Willstar Media, who explored how social media is changing the face of business.

· Manish Gupta: The ISRO scientist who unveiled the success story of Chandrayaan-3 and India's glorious journey in space exploration.

The Essence of IdeationX:

Throughout the day, the essence of IdeationX permeated every talk and performance. It was a constant reminder that ideas have the power to disrupt the status quo, challenge conventions, and shape the world we live in. The speakers not only shared their experiences but also left behind a trail of inspiration, urging us to harness our own creative potential.

IdeationX Unveiled by Dr. Kavita Mathad:

Dr Kavita Mathad, the Dean & Chief Growth Officer at GIBS, delivered an insightful introduction to the IdeationX theme. Her academic prowess and visionary leadership set the tone for the day, reminding us that the power of ideas is limitless.

The Essence of TEDx:

Before diving into the talks, the audience was treated to a TEDx introduction video. This video encapsulated the essence of TEDx, spreading "ideas worth spreading" globally. It was a moment of reflection, reminding everyone why they were there.

· Ritesh Goyal's Inspiring Welcome:

The event reached new heights as Ritesh Goyal, the Founder & Managing Director of GIBS, graced the stage. His inspirational journey, from a Hindi-medium background to becoming an influential entrepreneur and motivational speaker, resonated with all present. His story was a testament to the potential within every individual to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

· The Art of Cybersecurity with Dr. Varun Kapoor:

Dr Varun Kapoor's talk was a deep dive into the world of cybersecurity. As an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Indore, he unraveled the intricacies of this critical field. He emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in our approach to cybersecurity, focusing on behavioral change as a key factor in preventing cybercrimes.

· NoBroker's Disruptive Vision with Akhil Gupta:

Akhil Gupta, the Co-founder & CTO of NoBroker, shared his disruptive vision for the real estate industry. He showcased how technology and innovative thinking could remove intermediaries and empower consumers. His journey from a small village to a tech pioneer resonated with those who believe in the power of determination.

· Revolutionizing Reproductive Healthcare with Dr. Kamini A. Rao:

Padma Shri Dr. Kamini A. Rao's presence was a testament to the advancement of healthcare in India. Her pioneering work in assisted reproduction changed the lives of countless couples. She stressed the importance of continuous innovation in reproductive healthcare to bring hope to those longing for parenthood.

· Challenging Financial Norms with Vishakha R M:

Vishakha R M, the MD & CEO of IndiaFirst Life Insurance, challenged financial norms. Her talk was a wake-up call for the financial sector, urging them to prioritize the interests of the policyholders. She emphasized the importance of trust, transparency, and customer-centricity in building a sustainable and successful business.

· Supersourcing's Human-Centric Approach with Aditi Chourasia:

Aditi Chourasia, the Co-founder and COO of Supersourcing, shared her journey in entrepreneurship. She highlighted the human-centric approach that has been integral to her success. Her message resonated with those who believe that business can be both profitable and empathetic.

· Balancing Professional and Personal Life with Vivek Kapoor:

Vivek Kapoor, the Co-founder of Ayush Pay and Dineout, discussed the importance of balancing professional and personal life. He emphasized the need to treat one's professional life as personally as possible. His talk was a reminder that success isn't just about achievements; it's also about finding harmony in life.

· The X-Factor of Young Prodigy Avi Sharma:

Avi Sharma, a young prodigy with an IQ of 161, took the stage and reminded us that intelligence is just one facet of human potential. He discussed the importance of nurturing the 'X' factor, which encompasses a wide range of talents and abilities. Avi's presence was a testament to the limitless possibilities of the human mind.

· Social Media's Impact on Business with Mangesh Natha Shinde:

Mangesh Natha Shinde, the CEO and Founder of Willstar Media, explored the profound impact of social media on businesses. His talk shed light on how businesses can leverage this powerful tool to connect with their audience and thrive in the digital age.

· ISRO's Journey to the Stars with Manish Gupta:

The audience was taken on an exhilarating journey through space exploration as Manish Gupta, an ISRO scientist, shared the success story of Chandrayaan-3 and India's remarkable achievements in space. His talk left everyone in awe of the limitless potential of human innovation.

Felicitation of Sponsors:

The event's sponsors, Movie Melodies and My Choice IT World, were honored for their unwavering support. Their commitment to TEDxGIBS Bangalore's vision and their role in making the event a reality was recognized with gratitude.

Conclusion: A Spark to Ignite Change:

TEDxGIBS Bangalore 2023 was a spark that ignited change in the hearts and minds of all who attended. It reminded us that ideas are the seeds of transformation, and when nurtured with passion and purpose, they can reshape the world.

As the national anthem filled the air, it symbolized the unity and pride of all those who had been a part of this remarkable journey. Plans are already underway for the next edition of TEDxGIBS Bangalore, promising even more enlightening ideas and innovative discussions.

