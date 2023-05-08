Gieom's Ops and Risk Central is now available on Temenos Exchange

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (/BusinessWire India): Gieom Business Solutions, a leading provider of Operational Excellence platform, today announced Ops & Risk Central product is available on Temenos Exchange, the partner ecosystem of fintech solutions.

The Ops & Risk Central enables process optimization in an orgzation by performing business process observability, risk and resilience. It compliments TLC Engine processes by allowing the orgzation to link relevant risk & controls, define SLAs, TAT, set tolerance level on an activity level of the processes to measure and monitor. It further deep dives into the analysis of identifying process inefficiencies, unknown-unknowns & non-value-adding activities within the processes with an action/remediation plan.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said, "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Gieom can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide."

"Regulators across the globe are focusing increasingly on Risk & Resilience. Gieom's Ops & Risk Central on Temenos Exchange enables orgzations using Temenos products to bring process observability, measure and monitor operational risk & resilience in a seamless manner," Mohammed Shakir, Chief Business Officer, Gieom.

"Gieom's participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of Ops & Risk Central. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals."

