GiveIndia fundraising challenge: Rs. 4 crore in rewards for NGOs

At a time in which many nonprofits have struggled to stay afloat, GiveIndia's annual fundraising challenge - started on February 1 - comes as a boon with Rs. 4 crore to give away as rewards to NGOs who participate.

In the last seven years, Bengaluru-based GiveIndia has awarded more than Rs. 10 crore to participating Indian NGOs to support their impact interventions. About 60 nonprofit organisations - among the 450+ who join the challenge - raise anything between 30-80 per cent of their yearly fundraising budget during GFC.

The event is held in the last two months of the financial year, giving donors the opportunity to benefit from tax savings for their monetary contributions. Tax deductible 80(G) and 501(c)(3) receipts are issued for domestic and international donations. GFC gives NGOs a chance to hone their crowdfunding skills, an expertise that stands them in good stead in a technology-driven era where the emphasis is on online fundraising.

Sumit Tayal, COO, GiveIndia said, "GiveIndia Fundraising Challenge 2022 is an open invitation for all nonprofits and their supporters to raise money for their chosen philanthropic causes. As India's most trusted giving platform - and in keeping with our founding mantra of promoting the giving culture- we encourage all NGOs to join the challenge. We are geared up to give every support required for their fundraising success."

Every one of the 2,500+ NGOs registered with GiveIndia with an active fundraising page will be automatically entered into the eighth edition of GFC. Those not with GiveIndia but who wish to participate and have the chance to win matching rewards for upto 25% of the amount raised, can go through a simple registration and due diligence process to join.

Over 450 NGOs- including Team Everest, Deesha Education Foundation and Umeed Foundation - participated in GFC 2021 and raised Rs. 17 crore for causes like healthcare, COVID relief, children and education.

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India. It enables individuals and organisations to raise and donate funds conveniently to any cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting.

GiveIndia's community of 2M+ donors and 250+ partners have supported 2,500+ verified nonprofits, serving 15M+ people across the country.

