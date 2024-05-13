Global Business and Education Summit in London: A Confluence of Inspiration and Collaboration

London [UK], May 13: The heart of London witnessed a momentous gathering as the Global Business and Education Summit unfolded over two enlightening days. Hosted at the esteemed London Southbank University and culminating at the historic London Parliament, the summit was a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping our global landscape.

The first day of the summit, held at the London Southbank University, was dedicated to insightful discussions and exchanges at the Education Conference. Esteemed organizers Dr.. Shiv Kakran, Mayank Dahiya, and Disha Kakran Dahiya welcomed participants and set the stage for an enriching exploration of the intersection between education and business.

The evening of the second day marked the pinnacle of the summit with the prestigious Global Inspirational Awards held at the iconic London Parliament. The evening commenced with a warm welcome to distinguished guests, including Former Deputy Mayor of London Sunil Chopra, Vinu Bhattessa OBE, Cllr Cleo Soanes, Vashu Bhagnani and Dr. Christian Jean Noël Prade. Their presence added immense value to the event, aligning with its overarching theme of collaboration in humanitarian efforts.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 6th edition of the Global Inspirational Awards, jointly presented by Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK) and T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India), supported by the World Humanitarians Foundation. A diverse array of awardees from various fields are honoured for their exceptional contributions to society.

Among the distinguished recipients were Dr. Sunil J. Dalwadi, Dr. Kamlesh Sharma, Yash Pal, Dr. Brijesh Karia, Razvan A. Hlihor, Ashok Kumar, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Dr. RajenDr.a Waghmare, Rajesh Baheti, Urmil Soni, Mahesh Bobadi, Davender Sharma, Amit Sachdeva, Manish Ranjan Kaushi, Jiten Dr. Mehta, Hemant Mehta, Sunil Alapati, SatyenDr.a Rathod, Piyush Gohil, Dr. Togbe Korku Ganu, Pharmalane UK Ltd, Dr. Emmanuel Ariate, John Owusu Kesse, Sandeep Sharma, Bianca Lupu, Haridatt Joshi, Honeymoon Restaurant, and MaDr.as Flavour.

The convocation ceremony, presided over by Dr. John Thomas Prade, President of École Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, conferred honorary doctorates upon

Dr. Kamlesh Sharma, Dr. Sunil J. Dalwadi, Dr. Paresh Tank, Dr. Togbe Korku Ganu,

Dr. Francois Cerruti-Torossian, and Dr. Adjoua Marie Tatiana, adds a prestigious touch to the evening.

Directors Dr. Shiv Kakran and Mayank Dahiya expressed their commitment to fostering Educational Conferences, art, culture, and tourism through exhibitions and fashion shows, underscoring the unifying power of cultural diversity.

Reflecting on the summit, Dr. Shiv Kakran remarked, “It reaffirmed the power of inclusivity and dialogue in fostering a more harmonious world. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this transformative event.”

Trident Events & Media Ltd and the World Humanitarians Foundation played instrumental roles in orchestrating an evening that celebrated unity in diversity and the profound impact of collaboration.

About Trident Events & Media Ltd:

Trident Events & Media Ltd is a leading event management company dedicated to creating impactful experiences that inspire and engage audiences worldwide.

About World Humanitarians Foundation:

The World Humanitarians Foundation is committed to promoting humanitarian causes and fostering global unity through various initiatives and collaborations.

