Global Celebration of Indian Heritage: Sanskriti International 2023 Unveils Diverse Talents

Washington [USA], December 14: Sanskriti International 2023 is a spectacular global competition for preserving and promoting Indian Culture and Heritage. Swami Mukundananda, the founder of JKYog, a non-profit organization, conceived this platform to foster a sense of unity and pride among the Indian diaspora as they showcase their talent, skills, aptitude, ingenuity, and creativity. This forum offers an exceptional opportunity for everyone to cherish the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture, strengthen their connection with rich Indian heritage, celebrate the uniqueness of different Indian traditions, and enhance their appreciation for Indian values.

Sanskriti International, an inclusive and comprehensive platform offering over 40 unique contests, ensures that individuals from various stages of life can engage and participate. It was heartening to see global participation across singing, dancing, poetry, instrumental performances, and visual arts, demonstrating the universal appeal of Indian culture. Enthusiastic engagement in the quizzes focused on the Vedic wisdom of Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, Mahabharat, and My Best Friend Krishna emphasized the importance of understanding these profound Indian scriptural texts. Furthermore, contests such as chess, coding, math, and IQ quizzes encouraged healthy competition and intellectual engagement.

The Grand Online Award Ceremony, featuring participants, winners, and esteemed guests, will be live on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 8:30 am CST. The presence of Swami Mukundananda, a global spiritual luminary, international authority on Mind Management, Thought Leader, Vedic Scholar, Best-Selling Author, IIT-IIM alumnus, and Bhakti Saint will undoubtedly be a highlight of the event. He has been traveling far and wide to inspire and transform the lives of millions for four decades. In addition to his spiritual leadership, Swamiji drives various global charitable projects to transform the lives of underprivileged individuals in rural India through initiatives focused on quality healthcare and education. Notably, all the proceeds from the Sanskriti International Contest will support these noble endeavors.

Swamiji's illuminating words of wisdom will provide encouragement and enlightenment to participants and winners spanning various competitions. Swamiji will also be sharing profound insights from his latest book "Questions You Always Wanted to Ask" during the interaction with Nidhi Pant, the Co-Founder of S4S (Science for Society) Technologies, which is producing agricultural-based value-added products, training women farmers to become entrepreneurs and helping with conservation of environment.

The grand award ceremony will feature interactions with exceptional talents such as Advait Kolarkar, a Global Art Prodigy, and Kamya Karthikeyan, a Young Mountaineering Prodigy. This presents an invaluable opportunity for all of us to draw motivation as these remarkable children generously share glimpses of their lives, journeys, experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

Geetika Jain, Bal-Mukund Coordinator of the North Carolina Center, expressing the crucial need for the Sankriti platform, said, "Just like me, there are many eager Indian parents in the US who want their children to experience and connect with rich Indian cultural values. Sanskriti provides this excellent opportunity not just to American Indians but to a global audience. It offers a healthy competitive environment for children to learn, evolve and flourish."

Robin Prem Gulapala, a parent from Australia, shared, "Sanskriti International is an eagerly anticipated annual event for my family. It is a wonderful venue for my daughter to exhibit her talent and sparks a newfound interest in learning shlokas, bhajans, and much more. Living in a different country, events like Sanskriti expose us to the richness of Indian art, culture, and Vedic wisdom. It's a valuable opportunity for our family to stay connected with our cultural roots and heritage."

The most-awaited grand award ceremony is set to kick off on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 8:30 am CST, and you can be part of the virtual experience at https://sanskriti.jkyog.org/live. Join this spectacle celebrating the achievements and contributions as winners of each contest and age group will be announced.

